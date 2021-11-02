International Flights Into Canada Can Land At Way More Airports Across The Country This Month
From the west coast to the east! ✈️
Anyone arriving via an international flight into Canada has way more options about where to land come later this month.
The government just announced that eight more airports all across the country have been approved to take international passengers in, putting the full list at 18 airports.
The new set of airports span from the west coast to the east coast, and they'll be able to accept flights from abroad effective November 30, 2021. The new list includes:
- St. John's International, Newfoundland
- John C. Munro Hamilton International, Ontario
- Region of Waterloo International, Ontario
- Regina International, Saskatchewan
- Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International, Saskatchewan
- Kelowna International, B.C.
- Abbotsford International, B.C.
- Victoria International, B.C.
"Increased vaccination levels have allowed us to safely re-open these additional Canadian airports to international passenger flights," Canada's Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement.
"This measure will help ensure that travellers are able to access more regional airports for their international travels this winter, while continuing to support the Government of Canada's measured approach to re-opening our border."
Canada also said more airports could join the list, depending on demand and the state of Canada's COVID-19 situation among other factors.
The government started restricting which airports could accept international flights back in March 2020. Ten airports currently accept international flights, including in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, and Halifax.