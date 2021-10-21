Canada Just Ended Its Last International Flight Ban & Planes From Morocco Will Be Back
Some good news for travellers, the Government of Canada is officially ending its ban on direct flights from Morocco to Canada.
In a news release on Thursday, October 21, 2021, Transport Canada officials announced that as the COVID-19 situation in Morocco continues to improve, they will be resuming some flights.
Starting at 12:01 EST on October 29, officials said that fully vaccinated as well as certain unvaccinated travellers who are eligible to enter Canada will be able to fly direct from Morocco.
.@Transport_gc is introducing new measures for the safe reintroduction of direct flights from Morocco on October 29… https://t.co/gEW2LNVnlK— GC Newsroom (@GC Newsroom) 1634837702.0
"Canada continues to take a risk-based and measured approach to re-opening the border," the release read.
However, there will be some additional public health measures in place once the ban is lifted.
Those travelling from Morocco must either obtain a pre-departure negative COVID-19 molecular test result issued by the Government of Morocco within 72 hours of their scheduled departure or those who previously tested positive for COVID-19 need to provide proof of the positive result taken between 14 and 180 days before departing.
Anyone who ends up travelling from Morocco to Canada through an indirect route must still obtain a valid negative COVID-19 test from a third country within 72 hours of their flight to Canada.
"Prior to boarding, air operators will authenticate passengers' Moroccan COVID-19 PCR Test Certificates by scanning the digital QR codes to verify/confirm the identity of the passenger and their test result. They will also ensure that travellers are eligible to come to Canada, have uploaded their information into the ArriveCAN mobile app or website, and have a mask to wear during travel," the release read.
Officials said that any travellers who do not meet the requirements will not be able to fly.
This comes nearly a month after the Government of Canada ended its ban on direct passenger flights from India.
As of September 26 passengers eligible to enter Canada were able to board, with several restrictions in place.