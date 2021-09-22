Canada Will Resume Flights From India Next Week With Strict COVID-19 Measures In Place
Here are the new rules.
The Government of Canada is ending its India flight ban next week, which has been in place since April 2021.
"Canada continues to take a risk-based and measured approach to re-opening the border while prioritizing the health and safety of everyone in Canada," federal officials said in a news release on Tuesday, September 21.
The ban from Transport Canada on direct commercial and private passenger flights was originally set to expire Tuesday, but will now be extended until 11:59 p.m. ET on September 26.
Once the flight restriction expires next week, there will be two rules in place for those travelling from India to Canada.
"Travellers must have proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test from the approved Genestrings Laboratory at the Delhi airport taken within 18 hours of the scheduled departure of their direct flight to Canada," read the release. "Prior to boarding, air operators will be checking the travellers' test results ensuring they are eligible to come to Canada, and that fully vaccinated travellers have uploaded their information into the ArriveCAN mobile app or website. Travellers who are unable to meet these requirements will be denied boarding."
To test these safety measures, three direct flights from India will arrive in Canada on Wednesday, September 22 and passengers will be tested for COVID-19 when they land.