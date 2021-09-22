Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
EN - Travel
canada travel restrictions

Canada Will Resume Flights From India Next Week With Strict COVID-19 Measures In Place

Here are the new rules.

Canada Will Resume Flights From India Next Week With Strict COVID-19 Measures In Place
@yvrairport | Instagram

The Government of Canada is ending its India flight ban next week, which has been in place since April 2021.

"Canada continues to take a risk-based and measured approach to re-opening the border while prioritizing the health and safety of everyone in Canada," federal officials said in a news release on Tuesday, September 21.

The ban from Transport Canada on direct commercial and private passenger flights was originally set to expire Tuesday, but will now be extended until 11:59 p.m. ET on September 26.

Once the flight restriction expires next week, there will be two rules in place for those travelling from India to Canada.

"Travellers must have proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test from the approved Genestrings Laboratory at the Delhi airport taken within 18 hours of the scheduled departure of their direct flight to Canada," read the release. "Prior to boarding, air operators will be checking the travellers' test results ensuring they are eligible to come to Canada, and that fully vaccinated travellers have uploaded their information into the ArriveCAN mobile app or website. Travellers who are unable to meet these requirements will be denied boarding."

To test these safety measures, three direct flights from India will arrive in Canada on Wednesday, September 22 and passengers will be tested for COVID-19 when they land.

From Your Site Articles

Alberta Officials Are Planning For A Potential 'Worst-Case' Scenario As COVID-19 Cases Soar

"It's prudent to plan."

YourAlberta | YouTube

Premier Jason Kenney has just announced that the province will be taking measures to plan for a "worst-case" scenario as Alberta's COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

During a COVID-19 update on Tuesday, September 21, the premier said that he'd been in touch with different agencies to plan what the response would be in dire circumstances.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's ​Vaccine Passport Can Be Saved On Your Phone & Here's How I Did It In 5 Minutes

A new tool lets you store your vaccine certificate as an image, a PDF file, or as a card in your Apple Wallet.

Imaan Sheikh | Narcity, Imaan Sheikh | Narcity

Starting Wednesday, September 22, Ontarians are expected to show their proof of vaxx to enter certain non-essential businesses and settings. However, because enhanced vaccine certificates with QR codes won't come into effect in the province until October 22, a team of volunteer software engineers and medical professionals created a tool that lets you store your proof of vaccination on your phone with a QR code.

"No personal data is sent to the internet. [The] QR code is for verification only, with no personal info," the team behind the tool told CTV News.

Keep Reading Show less

Canadians Who Refuse To Wear A Mask On Planes & In Airports Can Get Fined Up To $5K

The rule applies to all travellers flying to and within Canada. 😷

@yvrairport | Instagram, @canborder | Instagram

If you're preparing to catch a flight this fall, now is a good time to brush up on Canada's travel restrictions.

In a notice shared on September 21, Transport Canada reminded passengers that face coverings must be worn in all Canadian airports and on all planes flying to and within the country.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada’s Travel Restrictions Will Officially Stay In Place Until At Least November 21

Existing border measures and entry requirements will be sticking around.👇

@flyei | Instagram, @aircanada | Instagram

Canada's existing travel restrictions and entry requirements will remain in effect for another nine weeks, Health Canada has confirmed.

In a notice shared on Sunday, September 19, the government agency revealed that the country's current border measures will stay the same until November 21 at the earliest.

Keep Reading Show less