Canada Has Extended Its Flight Ban With Morocco Until At Least The End Of October

The ban was put into place back in August.👇

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime| Dreamstime

Canada has extended its flight ban with Morocco for at least another month, government officials have confirmed.

On September 24, Transport Canada announced that "all direct commercial and private passenger flights" from the country would continue to be restricted until 23:59 ET on October 28, 2021.

Per the government notice, the extension aims to "help manage the elevated risk of imported #COVID19 cases and variants of concern into Canada …"

Anybody travelling between Morocco and Canada via an indirect route must continue to obtain a pre-departure negative COVID-19 test from a third country.

Those who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 must provide proof of a positive test conducted between 14 and 180 days before departing, instead. This proof must also be obtained in a third country.

"You might need to seek entry and stay in a third country for at least 14 days," Canadian federal officials warn.

This is the first time the Morocco flight ban has been extended after it was originally announced back in August 2021.

The restrictions came into effect after the Public Health Agency of Canada recorded an increase in positive test results from passengers arriving in Canada from Morocco.

While this flight ban will remain in place for another month at least, the Government of Canada has announced plans to lift restrictions on passenger flights from India, starting at 11:59 p.m. ET on September 26.

*This article's cover image is for illustrative purposes only.

