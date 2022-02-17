Sections

Canadians Can Donate To Their Favourite Charities Just By Scanning Receipts & Here's How

P&G Good Everyday can help turn your purchases into donations that better your community and the environment.

Commerce Writer
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're looking for a way to give back this year, one of the simplest things any Canadian can do is to sign up for the P&G Good Everyday program.

How it works is that every time you buy a product from one of P&G's over 60 brands (like Tide, Dawn and Crest), you have to scan your receipt to earn rewards and make donations. You may be surprised at how many of these products you use on a day-to-day basis.

The receipt can be from one of the program's 29 retail partners including Amazon Canada, Walmart or Shoppers Drug Mart (they have a full list on their website). It doesn't matter which store it's from but it has to be within the last 15 days and you can submit up to five receipts per week.

You can also collect points by completing quizzes, surveys or referring friends.

Your points then turn into donations that can go towards various initiatives of your choice like equality and inclusion, community impact and environmental sustainability.

Some examples of causes include P&G Children's Safe Drinking Water which provides clean drinking water to those in need, and Dawn Saves Wildlife which takes care of birds affected by man-made spills.

As for the points, you can redeem them for gift cards, local experiences and sweepstake entries to win a bunch of prizes.

And just for being part of the program, you can get free product samples and coupons for items you would use in your everyday life like dish soap and toothpaste.

P&G Good Everyday Program

Giving back to the community is easy when all you have to do is redeem all the household products you already buy anyway. With the Good Everyday Program, you'll get 25 points and a small donation to the cause you really care about just for signing up!

Sign Up Here

