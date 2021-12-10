Trending Tags

28 Practical Gift Ideas That Are Actually Useful & Won't End Up In The Back Of A Storage Closet

Gifts like slip-on cleats, a four-device portable charger, a puffer scarf with a secret pocket and more!

Amazon Canada, @icetrax_caanda | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

While a White Elephant exchange calls for a good gag gift, sometimes novelty items end up never seeing the light of day. On the other hand, seeing your loved ones actually use something you bought them can be a really rewarding feeling.

From solving everyday struggles to offering functional style, here are 28 gift ideas that will make life easier and are guaranteed to get a lot of use.

Portable Charger 

Amazon Canada

This is one of the coolest portable chargers we've ever seen because it has cables already built into it and can charge up to four devices at the same time. It even has a built-in flashlight!

Amazon Canada
$28.99
Buy Now

MOFT Laptop Stand

Amazon Canada

MOFT is a Japanese brand that makes lightweight electronics stands that look and fold like origami. This laptop stand can stick flat out on their laptop and fold out into a stand that'll provide them with a better viewing angle.

Amazon Canada
$24.99
Buy Now

Always Pan

Our Place

What's a more practical gift than kitchenware? They'll love this super versatile and stunning 8-in-1 pan whether they're a novice cook or a home chef.

Our Place
$195
Buy Now

Aesop Arrival 4-Piece Set

The Bay

The free toiletry bottles that come in hotel rooms just don't cut it sometimes, so having this four-piece Aesop set in their travel bag will make them feel super fresh while away on business. It comes with flight-compliant 50-millilitre bottles of shampoo, conditioner, body cleanser and lotion.

The Bay
$45
Buy Now

UGG Earmuffs With Integrated Bluetooth Headphones

Linen Chest

Not only will these earmuffs keep them warm this winter, but they'll also be able to listen to their favourite tunes without any cords or wires. They're made with the same cozy sheepskin and suede as the iconic UGG boots.

Linen Chest
$125 $75+
Buy Now

ICETRAX V3 Tungsten Winter Ice Grips

Amazon Canada

Doing outdoor activities during the winter months is can get dicey and these slip-on cleats will give any shoe some extra traction. Sure, they might not be the most beautiful product out there but at least it'll give them some peace of mind while trekking through snow and ice.

Amazon Canada
$19.99
Buy Now

Herschel Alexander Zip Tote Small Insulated

Herschel

This insulated tote will keep them covered from the farmer's market to the dinner party. It has a leakproof liner, extra front pocket, full zipper closure and even comes with a removable insulated bottle sleeve.

Herschel
$79.99
Buy Now

Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle 

Amazon Canada

Speaking of insulated beverages, this extra-large stainless steel bottle is the perfect item to take on camping trips and even the office. It can keep hot drinks piping hot for up to 24 hours and iced drinks cold for up to five whole days. The cool thing is that the top doubles as a cup.

Amazon Canada
$32.97
Buy Now

Makeup Eraser

This magical cloth can remove even the most smudge-proof makeup with just a bit of water. It can also exfoliate the skin. It's an eco-friendly alternative to disposable makeup wipes (which, let's be real, makes us break out most of the time, anyway).

Sephora Canada
$26
Buy Now

Clipa 2 Purse Hanger

Amazon Canada

This sturdy clip will hang on pretty much any surface and keep their purse off dirty public floors. Because of the flat angle and design of the clip, they'll even be able to balance purses up to 15 kilograms on flat surfaces like a table.

Amazon Canada
$21.50
Buy Now

Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Seat Cushion

Amazon Canada

Working from home has become an endless battle of trying to make workstations as comfortable as possible. Reviewers call this little cushion "butt heaven". You can also pick up the memory foam footrest for $46.95 that's just as popular.

Amazon Canada
$61.95 $49.95
Buy Now

Lululemon Navigation Down Scarf

lululemon

This goose down-filled puffer scarf is wind and water-repellent and has a hidden pocket and reflective ends for night adventures. You can also get it in the Team Canada version if they're super patriotic and stoked for the Olympics.

lululemon
$78
Buy Now

Vero Moda Faux Fur Pom-Pom Beanie

The Bay

Who wouldn't love a stylish toque that'll keep them warm during the bleak winter months? This one from The Bay comes in four colours: black, light grey, bright blue and baby pink.

Vero Moda
$25 $17.50
Buy Now

Handheld Mini Fan

Amazon Canada

This personal fan is perfect for anyone who's always hot, no matter the season. It's self-standing, rechargeable, comes with three speed settings and runs for up to 20 hours on a single charge.

Amazon Canada
$22.99
Buy Now

SOLAR DESIGN Travel Jewelry Organizer Box

Amazon Canada

You can help your jet-setting friend keep their baubles safe while they travel with this hard-shell jewelry box that includes little slots for every type of jewelry. It also makes a lovely gift for anyone with a minimal collection that wants to keep everything safe and dust-free.

Amazon Canada
$25.98
Buy Now

GE Lighting Grow Light

Amazon Canada

Keeping plants alive in the winter can be tough when there are only a few waking hours of sunlight. Unlike other grow lights, this one can pop right into an existing lamp and doesn't give off a violet light.

Amazon Canada
$25.66
Buy Now

Quartet Glass Desktop Computer Dry Erase Pad

Amazon Canada

This glass whiteboard is a neater alternative to using sticky notes or loads of paper. This one doubles as a storage tray to keep their desk free of stationery like pens and paper clips.

Amazon Canada
$41.99
Buy Now

Joseph Joseph Measure-Up Adjustable Measuring Spoon

Amazon Canada

This convertible measuring spoon will free up some space in their random utensils drawer since it can be used to measure anything from 1/4 teaspoon to 1 tablespoon. It also has markings in millilitres so they won't have to do the mental math.

Amazon Canada
$19.09
Buy Now

OUI Sherpa Pouf

Indigo

This year, you can give them somewhere to kick up their feet at the end of a long day with this gorgeous sherpa pouf. It's also a great way to add some extra seating to small spaces.

Indigo
$79.50
Buy Now

Pillow Pad Tablet Pillow Stand

Amazon Canada

Tablet users will absolutely adore this stand pillow that'll prop up their device when they want to watch shows in bed. It adjusts into three viewing angles and many shoppers say they use it for handsfree reading, too.

Amazon Canada
$29.95
Buy Now

Travel Packing Cubes

Amazon Canada

These packing cubes will make their next trip so much more organized because they can keep their dirty clothes separate from their clean ones. These cubes are also great for storing out-of-season clothes in their closet or dresser.

Amazon Canada
$25.88
Buy Now

Scienbeauty Fabric Shaver

Amazon Canada

If your best friend is a fashionista who likes to keep their clothes in tip-top shape, then they'll appreciate this cordless fabric shaver that easily removes pills and fuzz. It also works on couches and other furniture and comes with a built-in light for better visibility.

Amazon Canada
$27.99
Buy Now

Esky Key Finder

Amazon Canada

Are they constantly losing their keys, remote or even the dog? These trackers will ping when the corresponding button is pressed on the remote to help them find anything they've lost within 100 feet. If you want to get them something for when they're out and about, these Tile trackers for $69.99 are a great option, too.

Amazon Canada
$44.99
Buy Now

Squatty Potty Moonlight Toilet Stool

Amazon Canada

Going to the bathroom at night can feel like an obstacle course and this Squatty Potty has a motion-activated light that'll guide them without blinding them. The stand itself will elevate their legs while they do their business because apparently there is a right angle to do a number two. Who knew!

Amazon Canada
$40.19
Buy Now

Self Watering Plastic Planter with Liner

Amazon Canada

We all know that one person who loves plants but can't keep them alive no matter how hard they try. These self-watering pots can help them from under or overwatering their plant babies with the good ol' power of hydroponics.

Amazon Canada
$39.99 $34.98
Buy Now

HidrateSpark Steel Smart Water Bottle

If keeping themselves hydrated is something they struggle with, then you can surprise them with this smart water bottle that lights up to remind them to take a sip. They can connect it to the free app to track exactly how much H2O they're drinking every day.

Amazon Canada
$69.59
Buy Now

OXO Good Grips 6 Piece Large Canister Set With Scoops

Amazon Canada

These airtight storage bins with scoops are a neater and handier way to store bulky ingredients like flour, oats or sugar. It'll also keep them fresher longer and safe from pesky mites.

Amazon Canada
$89.99 $74.89
Buy Now

Gripjoy Yoga Socks

If they love working out at home or at a studio, then they need these grippy socks to keep them from sliding around. They're also great for elderly people or anyone who has trouble staying balanced while walking around.

Amazon Canada
$24.96
Buy Now
