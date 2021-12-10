28 Practical Gift Ideas That Are Actually Useful & Won't End Up In The Back Of A Storage Closet
Gifts like slip-on cleats, a four-device portable charger, a puffer scarf with a secret pocket and more!
While a White Elephant exchange calls for a good gag gift, sometimes novelty items end up never seeing the light of day. On the other hand, seeing your loved ones actually use something you bought them can be a really rewarding feeling.
From solving everyday struggles to offering functional style, here are 28 gift ideas that will make life easier and are guaranteed to get a lot of use.
Portable Charger
This is one of the coolest portable chargers we've ever seen because it has cables already built into it and can charge up to four devices at the same time. It even has a built-in flashlight!
MOFT Laptop Stand
MOFT is a Japanese brand that makes lightweight electronics stands that look and fold like origami. This laptop stand can stick flat out on their laptop and fold out into a stand that'll provide them with a better viewing angle.
Always Pan
What's a more practical gift than kitchenware? They'll love this super versatile and stunning 8-in-1 pan whether they're a novice cook or a home chef.
Aesop Arrival 4-Piece Set
The free toiletry bottles that come in hotel rooms just don't cut it sometimes, so having this four-piece Aesop set in their travel bag will make them feel super fresh while away on business. It comes with flight-compliant 50-millilitre bottles of shampoo, conditioner, body cleanser and lotion.
UGG Earmuffs With Integrated Bluetooth Headphones
Not only will these earmuffs keep them warm this winter, but they'll also be able to listen to their favourite tunes without any cords or wires. They're made with the same cozy sheepskin and suede as the iconic UGG boots.
ICETRAX V3 Tungsten Winter Ice Grips
Doing outdoor activities during the winter months is can get dicey and these slip-on cleats will give any shoe some extra traction. Sure, they might not be the most beautiful product out there but at least it'll give them some peace of mind while trekking through snow and ice.
Herschel Alexander Zip Tote Small Insulated
This insulated tote will keep them covered from the farmer's market to the dinner party. It has a leakproof liner, extra front pocket, full zipper closure and even comes with a removable insulated bottle sleeve.
Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle
Speaking of insulated beverages, this extra-large stainless steel bottle is the perfect item to take on camping trips and even the office. It can keep hot drinks piping hot for up to 24 hours and iced drinks cold for up to five whole days. The cool thing is that the top doubles as a cup.
Makeup Eraser
This magical cloth can remove even the most smudge-proof makeup with just a bit of water. It can also exfoliate the skin. It's an eco-friendly alternative to disposable makeup wipes (which, let's be real, makes us break out most of the time, anyway).
Clipa 2 Purse Hanger
This sturdy clip will hang on pretty much any surface and keep their purse off dirty public floors. Because of the flat angle and design of the clip, they'll even be able to balance purses up to 15 kilograms on flat surfaces like a table.
Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Seat Cushion
Working from home has become an endless battle of trying to make workstations as comfortable as possible. Reviewers call this little cushion "butt heaven". You can also pick up the memory foam footrest for $46.95 that's just as popular.
Lululemon Navigation Down Scarf
This goose down-filled puffer scarf is wind and water-repellent and has a hidden pocket and reflective ends for night adventures. You can also get it in the Team Canada version if they're super patriotic and stoked for the Olympics.
Vero Moda Faux Fur Pom-Pom Beanie
Who wouldn't love a stylish toque that'll keep them warm during the bleak winter months? This one from The Bay comes in four colours: black, light grey, bright blue and baby pink.
Handheld Mini Fan
This personal fan is perfect for anyone who's always hot, no matter the season. It's self-standing, rechargeable, comes with three speed settings and runs for up to 20 hours on a single charge.
SOLAR DESIGN Travel Jewelry Organizer Box
You can help your jet-setting friend keep their baubles safe while they travel with this hard-shell jewelry box that includes little slots for every type of jewelry. It also makes a lovely gift for anyone with a minimal collection that wants to keep everything safe and dust-free.
GE Lighting Grow Light
Keeping plants alive in the winter can be tough when there are only a few waking hours of sunlight. Unlike other grow lights, this one can pop right into an existing lamp and doesn't give off a violet light.
Quartet Glass Desktop Computer Dry Erase Pad
This glass whiteboard is a neater alternative to using sticky notes or loads of paper. This one doubles as a storage tray to keep their desk free of stationery like pens and paper clips.
Joseph Joseph Measure-Up Adjustable Measuring Spoon
This convertible measuring spoon will free up some space in their random utensils drawer since it can be used to measure anything from 1/4 teaspoon to 1 tablespoon. It also has markings in millilitres so they won't have to do the mental math.
OUI Sherpa Pouf
This year, you can give them somewhere to kick up their feet at the end of a long day with this gorgeous sherpa pouf. It's also a great way to add some extra seating to small spaces.
Pillow Pad Tablet Pillow Stand
Tablet users will absolutely adore this stand pillow that'll prop up their device when they want to watch shows in bed. It adjusts into three viewing angles and many shoppers say they use it for handsfree reading, too.
Travel Packing Cubes
These packing cubes will make their next trip so much more organized because they can keep their dirty clothes separate from their clean ones. These cubes are also great for storing out-of-season clothes in their closet or dresser.
Scienbeauty Fabric Shaver
If your best friend is a fashionista who likes to keep their clothes in tip-top shape, then they'll appreciate this cordless fabric shaver that easily removes pills and fuzz. It also works on couches and other furniture and comes with a built-in light for better visibility.
Esky Key Finder
Are they constantly losing their keys, remote or even the dog? These trackers will ping when the corresponding button is pressed on the remote to help them find anything they've lost within 100 feet. If you want to get them something for when they're out and about, these Tile trackers for $69.99 are a great option, too.
Squatty Potty Moonlight Toilet Stool
Going to the bathroom at night can feel like an obstacle course and this Squatty Potty has a motion-activated light that'll guide them without blinding them. The stand itself will elevate their legs while they do their business because apparently there is a right angle to do a number two. Who knew!
Self Watering Plastic Planter with Liner
We all know that one person who loves plants but can't keep them alive no matter how hard they try. These self-watering pots can help them from under or overwatering their plant babies with the good ol' power of hydroponics.
HidrateSpark Steel Smart Water Bottle
If keeping themselves hydrated is something they struggle with, then you can surprise them with this smart water bottle that lights up to remind them to take a sip. They can connect it to the free app to track exactly how much H2O they're drinking every day.
OXO Good Grips 6 Piece Large Canister Set With Scoops
These airtight storage bins with scoops are a neater and handier way to store bulky ingredients like flour, oats or sugar. It'll also keep them fresher longer and safe from pesky mites.
Gripjoy Yoga Socks
If they love working out at home or at a studio, then they need these grippy socks to keep them from sliding around. They're also great for elderly people or anyone who has trouble staying balanced while walking around.