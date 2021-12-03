Trending Tags

11 Hilarious Gag Gifts On Amazon Canada That'll Go Down In White Elephant History

They're all under $25! 🙏

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're planning a White Elephant or Dirty Santa gift exchange this holiday season, you'll want to make sure whatever you get warrants a good reaction.

There's nothing more enjoyable than witnessing your friends, family or coworkers unveil a gift only to find that they've chosen something that involves their toilet or that of a similar vein.

If you're on the hunt for a hilarious gag gift, check out these 12 White Elephant gifts that'll make them laugh, cringe or shake their heads with disapproval.

Keanu Reeves Colouring Book 

Amazon Canada

Price: $16.14

Details: This Keanu Reeves colouring book might actually be a hit at your gift exchange, depending on which lucky guest receives it. You can even pair it with a pack of pencil crayons, so they can start filling in their "colourful fantasies with a mysterious hero" ASAP.

$16.14 On AMAZON CANADA

Light Up Lightsaber Chopsticks

Amazon Canada

Price: $18.25

Details: Here's a pair of chopsticks that actually light up. What more could anyone want out of a gift?

$18.25 On AMAZON CANADA

How To Tell If Your Cat Is Plotting To Kill You: Paperback

Amazon Canada

Price: $11.36

Details: This hilarious book will give your friend insight into whether or not their cat is trying to kill them. And if they don't have a cat? Even better. It also comes with an 18" by 24" pull-out poster, which you can pair with a poster frame hanger if you want to take it to the next level.

$11.36 On AMAZON CANADA

Tricks To Appear Smarter In Meetings 2022 Day-To-Day Calendar

Amazon Canada

Price: $20.78

Details: If your White Elephant gift exchange is being planned among your coworkers, well, then this day-by-day calendar is pretty much a necessity.

$20.78 On AMAZON CANADA

Below The Belt Jock Itch Spray

Amazon Canada

Price: $9.27 ($11.34)

Details: As funny as this gift may be, shoppers actually love this stuff. With just a spritz, it'll freshen up their under region, even if they don't have time for a shower.

$9.27 On AMAZON CANADA

How To Traumatize Your Children: 7 Proven Methods To Help You Screw Up Your Kids Deliberately & With Skill

Amazon Canada

Price: $18

Details: Believe it or not, this hilarious book is Amazon Canada's number one bestseller in the childcare section. As an ironic take on parenting, maybe let them know to take its contents with a grain of salt?

$18 On AMAZON CANADA

Nicolas Cage Poster

Amazon Canada

Price: $15.29

Details: What's a gift exchange without at least one Nicolas Cage-themed gift? With five sizes to choose from, this thing is sure to invoke some laughs.

$15.29 On AMAZON CANADA

Toilet Night Light

Amazon Canada

Price: $19.99

Details: Funny? Yes. Practical? Maybe. As funny as this toilet night light may be, it might actually come in handy for someone — especially if they have little kids who are still afraid of the dark.

$19.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Rainbow Socks Burger Socks Box

Amazon Canada

Price: $24.99

Details: These novelty socks come in the shape of a burger and are even packaged in a burger box like a Big Mac. It comes with two pairs that will fit shoe sizes 5.5 to 13.

$24.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Dachshund Dog-Shaped Silicon Ice Cube Molds

Amazon Canada

Price: $11.99

Details: The dog lover at your Dirty Santa party will probably try to steal this one. This silicone tray can yield dachshund-shaped ice cubes, chocolates, candies or whatever else they want to use it for.

$11.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Squatty Potty 2.0 Base Toilet Stool

Amazon Canada

Price: $22.73 ($27.98)

Details: Here's another hilarious but useful gift someone might actually appreciate this holiday season. Basically, it's meant to get them into a position that'll help them do their business more efficiently. You may or may not be thanked for it!

$22.73 On AMAZON CANADA

