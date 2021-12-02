Trending Tags

Holiday Gift Ideas Under $25 That'll Help You 'Sleigh' Your Shopping List This Year

And slay your budget, too! 💸

Amazon Canada, TheSimpliciteLifeCO | Etsy, Linen Chest

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

As much as you'd love to drop $100 on gifts for every person on your list, your budget might say otherwise. On top of that, gifts for Secret Santa events or people you're not super close with shouldn't have to cost you an arm and a leg.

If you want to impress your friends while sticking to a budget, then these 23 gifts under $25 just might do the trick. These items also make great stocking stuffers or gifts for loved ones if you're "not doing gifts" this year (but you secretly still have to get them something).

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask 24 Pairs

Amazon Canada

Price: $21

Details: This pack of eye patches is perfect for anyone who loves indulging in self-care products. These contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid to help relax puggy eyes and dark circles.

$21 On AMAZON CANADA

Minimalist Handmade Scented Bubble Candles

TheSimpliciteLifeCO

Price: $23.75

Details: These bubble candles are so cute, your friends won't want to light them. You can get them made in 15 different scents and 16 colours to create something special you know they'll love.

$23.75 On ETSY

LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child

Amazon Canada

Price: $24.86

Details: These adorable mini LEGO figurines are perfect for anyone who's obsessed with The Mandalorian. They come with a total of 295 pieces, so it'll make for a fun weekend activity.

$24.86 On AMAZON CANADA

Lilie & White Twisted Gold Chunky Hoop Earrings

Amazon Canada

Price: $15.99

Details: These gorgeous hoop earrings are super stylish and can complement any type of outfit. They're plated with 14 karat gold so it won't irritate or turn their earlobes green.

$15.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Umbra Prisma Jewelry Tray And Trinket Dish

Amazon Canada

Price: $16.99 ($19.99)

Details: Anyone with loads of bits and bobs lying around would appreciate this pretty tray. It's super versatile and can be used to hold jewelry, perfume, keys and anything else around the house.

$16.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Guinness World Records 2022

Price: $20 ($34.95)

Details: If they love all things wacky, weird and wonderful then a copy of the latest Guinness World Records book might be the perfect gift. It even features four amazing Canadian talents this year!

$20 On INDIGO

Carose Camping Hammock

Amazon Canada

Price: $22.99 ($24.99)

Details: What do you get someone whose favourite thing is the great outdoors? A hammock, of course! This portable hammock is quick and easy to set up and will become their new BFF on camping trips.

$22.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Set of 2 Trudeau Duetto Double Wall Glasses

Linen Chest

Price: $21.21 ($24.95)

Details: Coffee creations will look absolutely beautiful in these see-through glasses that have a double-wall design to keep their fingers from burning or freezing off. They'll also keep their drinks at their preferred temperature longer and reduce condensation.

$21.21 On LINEN CHEST

Casio Women's Daily Alarm Digital Watch

Amazon Canada

Price: $24 ($31)

Details: This small yet functional Casio watch is water-resistant and comes with alarm and timer settings. It's made of mineral crystal to prevent scratches and the battery can last up to two years.

$24 On AMAZON CANADA

Herschel Elmer Beanie

Price: $24.99

Details: This cozy beanie comes in 30 different designs from solid colours to funky patterns. It's a great option for people of all ages.

$24.99 On HERSCHEL

Desktop Glass Planter Bulb Vase With Retro Solid Wooden Stand

Amazon Canada

Price: $23.99

Details: For the plant lover in your life, this bulb contraption is perfect for propagating or displaying their favourite flower cuttings.

$23.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Contigo Autoseal West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug

Amazon Canada

Price: $24.99

Details: This insulated mug can keep drinks hot for up to five hours or cold up to 12 without any spilling, even if they throw it in a bag in a hurry. It can hold up to 16 ounces of their favourite drink.

$24.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Love & Lore Looped Wristlet

Indigo

Price: $20

Details: This minimalistic wristlet is the perfect size for running errands or going out after work. You can also get it in black, too.

$20 On INDIGO

Main And Local Baseball Mug Set

Main and Local

Price: $23.99

Details: Any baseball fan will love this adorable three-piece set that even features a little bat stirring stick! It's microwave and dishwasher safe so they won't have to worry about it getting ruined.

$23.99 On MAIN AND LOCAL

Lululemon Never Lost Keychain

lululemon

Price: $18

Details: This oversized keychain will help that friend or family member of yours who's always misplacing their keys. They can even clip it onto their bag or belt to help them quickly spot it after their yoga class.

$18 On LULULEMON

Kim And Pom French Vanilla Scented Candle

Amazon Canada

Price: $24.99 ($29.99)

Details: This classic vanilla scent is universally loved! Kim And Pom is a Canadian-based shop that handcrafts its own candles with vegan soy wax.

$24.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Indigo

Price: $19.50

Details: Waffles are the breakfast (or dessert) food of champions and this mini waffle maker can help them whip some up in a jiffy. It comes in white and pink, too.

$19.50 On INDIGO

UGG Ribbed Crew Socks

Nordstrom Canada

Price: $25

Details: These cozy socks are perfect for colder days and can be worn in a slouchy fashion. They come in three colours: grey, light blue and white.

$25 On NORDSTROM CANADA

Pinch Provisions Minimergency Kit

Price: $22.99

Details: This cute little bag surprisingly fits 17 items that will have them covered in case of any fashion emergency. It has things like earring backings, a deodorant wipe, hair spray, nails files and polish and so much more.

$22.99 On NORDSTROM CANADA

Maxijuli Oversized Sunglasses

May Ning | Narcity Media

Price: $19.99

Details: These oversized sunnies are the ideal gift for any glamorous person you know. Shoppers love how sturdy they are and reviews say that they're a perfect dupe of expensive, designer brands.

$19.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Serene House Ranger Travel Aromatherapy Diffuser

Nordstrom Canada

Price: $24.99

Details: This year, give your friend the gift of aromatherapy with this mini diffuser that they can fill with their favourite essential oils. It'll also help add some moisture to their living space during the dry winter season.

$24.99 On NORDSTROM CANADA

Michael Kors Kamden Leather Luggage Tag

Michael Kors

Price: $24.38 ($65)

Details: This leather luggage tag will help your jet-setting friend keep track of their bags. It features an engraved plaque with the signature Michael Kors logo.

$24.38 On MICHAEL KORS

Yellow Owl Workshop Products

Price: $13.95+

Details: Yellow Owl Workshop is a woman-owned small business that makes cute socks, pins and stationery. Many of their items are under $25 and the pins come in an adorable glass corkscrew bottle.

$13.95+ On NORDSTROM CANADA

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

