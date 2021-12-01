23 Gift Ideas Under $50 That'll Help You Wrap Up Your Holiday Shopping In A Jiffy
There's something for everyone on your list! 🎁
Can you believe it's already December? Along with finalizing your festive decor and stocking up on fun stocking stuffers, it's about time to finish up your holiday shopping, too.
It's not always easy to find a good gift that won't break the bank, which is exactly why we put in the work for you.
So, if you're still on the hunt for holiday gift ideas, here are 23 things under $50 that just about anyone would love to receive over the holidays.
Sunset Projection Lamp
Price: $27.99 (
$29.99)
Details: This super cute sunset lamp will give them the ambient lighting of their dreams this holiday season. It'll do wonders when they want to relax, especially if their overhead lights are annoyingly bright.
MAISON Espresso Coffee Maker
Price: $32
Details: Elevate their morning cup of joe this holiday season with this stunning espresso coffee maker. If you really want to impress them, pair it with this beautiful golden-knob espresso cup.
Revlon One-Step 1-1/2-Inch Root Booster Round Brush
Price: $44.99 (
$64.99)
Details: Revlon just launched their newest hair brush, which is smaller than the oh-so-popular Hot Air Brush. It would make the perfect gift for anyone who loves styling their hair — especially if they have curtain bangs, layers or shorter hair.
Pompom Sherpa Throw Blanket
Price: $45
Details: This ultra-soft throw blanket might be just what they need to amp up the cozy vibes in their home this winter. It's currently available in ivory white and green.
JanSport Fifth Ave Fanny Pack
Price: $25
Details: Here's a gift that is sweet, simple and practical. Dog parents will appreciate it as an easy-access treat pack, while commuters will love how handy it is for stashing their personal belongings in when they don't want to lug around a backpack.
Smoko Mini Monkey Toasty Heatable Plushie
Price: $24
Details: Keep them warm this holiday season with an adorable microwavable plushie. They can even stick it in the freezer for a little cold therapy in the summer if they want, too. It's available in four different shapes: monkey, potato, frog or mushroom.
Autumn Plaid Organic Cotton Kitchen Accessories
Price: $12+
Details: Deck out their cooking experience with these adorable plaid kitchen accessories. You can choose between oven mitts, an apron and potholders — or get them all three for a matching set!
100 Dates Scratch-Off Poster
Price: $39.97
Details: If you're struggling to get something special for your significant other this holiday season, this scratch-off poster is the gift that just keeps on giving. It'll give both of you something to do together, all while taking the question mark out of what to do on your next date.
Pizza Socks Box
Price: $34.99
Details: This clever box of socks will make the perfect gift for anyone who loves funky socks, pizza or novelty gifts. It comes with four pairs.
Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker
Price: $27.94 (
$29.99)
Details: If they tend to misplace their keys or wallet, get them this Bluetooth tracking device and help them out this holiday season. It'll connect to an app on their phone, so they can locate their missing items without the frustration of frantically searching for an hour.
ThermoPro TP19 Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer
Price: $37.99
Details: This fancy thermometer will help them get their holiday meal cooked to perfection this year. It's totally waterproof, so it won't get wrecked even if it accidentally ends up in the sink.
Le 31 Lambswool Crewneck Sweater
Price: $49.95 (
$69)
Details: Make sure they're warm and cozy this holiday season with this soft and stylish wool sweater. It's currently available in ten colours and in sizes from S to 2XL.
YETI Rambler With Hotshot Lid
Brittany Barber | Narcity Media
Price: $39.99
Details: This YETI rambler would make a great gift for coffee or tea drinkers who are often on the go. With just a twist, they can unlock the seal and take a sip from any side of the lid. And when the seal is locked? No spills or leaks, whatsoever.
Bathtub Caddy Tray
Price: $46.99
Details: Encourage them to sit back and take a relaxing bath this holiday season with this handy bathtub tray. The arms extend so it'll fit over most bathtubs. It comes with a stand that allows them to rest their tablet or book while they bask in bubbles. You can also pair it with a bathtub pillow for extra comfort.
Everlasting Lumbar Support Pillow
Price: $44.95 (
$51.95)
Details: Anyone who works in front of a computer knows how uncomfortable sitting for long periods can get. You can do their back (and their posture) a favour by getting them this lumbar pillow for the holidays. Reviewers say it can help to relieve pain, discomfort and fatigue.
Love & Lore Alpine Mittens
Price: $19.47 (
$29.50)
Details: These ultra-soft mittens have a sherpa lining, so they'll keep their hands extra toasty. They come in six colours including pink and steel blue.
10-Inch Ring Light With Mini Tripod Stand & Phone Holder
Price: $39.17
Details: If you know someone who wants to get into content creation, gift them this best-selling ring light. It comes on an adjustable tripod stand with a rotatable clamp for phones up to 4.5 inches wide. It has warm, cool and daylight colour settings with ten levels of brightness to choose from. It also comes with a Bluetooth remote that'll allow them to control their phone's camera from a distance.
Palm Reader Jewelry Stand
Price: $25.99
Details: Bewitch them with this cute palm reader jewelry stand this holiday season. They can stack their favourite bands and drape their go-to bracelets and necklaces on it.
Handheld Milk Frother
Price: $22.89
Details: What are the holidays without warm and frothy beverages? Let them take their chai tea lattes and homemade cappuccinos to the next level with this handy-dandy milk frother.
Simons Solid Flannel Sheet Set
Price: $45+
Details: They won't have any trouble sleeping in over the holidays with this ultra-plush flannel sheet set. It comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and one or two pillowcases, depending on the size you choose. It's available in four colours and in twin to king sizes for mattresses up to 16-inches thick.
Salad Bowl & Matching Servers
Details: This set makes the perfect gift, but they're sold separately in case you only want to buy one or the other. You can get the salad servers for just $6.99 (originally $9.50) and the salad bowl for $16.99 (originally $24).
Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
Price: $24.95
Details: This is an easy gift to give to just about anyone with any semblance of a skincare routine. It comes with a gua sha stone and roller that they can use for a little at-home spa time. You might want to pair it with a bottle of their favourite face oil, too, like jojoba or rosehip seed.
Eternal Foliage Ramekins Set
Price: $18
Details: If you know someone who can't resist home decor, get them this versatile set of four gorgeous ramekins. They can use them in the kitchen for snacks or sauces, but they can also use them to stash jewelry, makeup, or other bits and bobs in, too.