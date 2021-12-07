11 Holiday Gift Ideas From Roots That Are Equal Parts Stylish And Comfy
Consider Roots your one-stop shop this holiday season.
Holiday shopping has never been easier thanks to brands like Roots that cater to people of all ages. With Christmas just a few weeks away, you can skip scrambling in a crowded mall and, instead, get all your shopping done in one place.
This year, you can gift everyone — yes, even the family dog — cozy vibes with items $128 or less. Roots has stylish and high-quality items the whole family will love, whether you’re enjoying the festivities together at a cozy cabin or in the bustling city.
To help spark your inspiration, we’ve gathered a list of popular items you can get at Roots, either in-store or online, that are guaranteed to get a lot of wear this winter.
Womens Lena Sleep Onesie
Price: $98
Details: Who doesn’t love a good onesie? This slim-fit, long-sleeved onesie comes in four festive prints and has a lot of stretch to it. It’s perfect for lounging around the house after everyone has opened all their presents.
Womens Mule Slipper
Price: $108
Details: Suede and sherpa are the ultimate duo when it comes to comfort. These slip-ons are guaranteed to keep your loved ones warm during the colder months. These come with a memory foam footbed which, no joke, feels like you’re walking on a cloud.
Snowy Fox Mock Neck Sweater
Price: $98
Details: This waffle knit sweater is available in black or gray and crafted from the company’s signature Snowy Fox yarn, a super-soft cotton-acrylic blend. This type of mock sweater can be dressed up with a pair of trousers and layered with button-ups and quilted jackets.
Roots Park Plaid Onesie
Price: $128
Details: Decked out head to toe in plaid is the ultimate winter look and it doesn’t get more comfortable than this. This zip-up onesie is made with fleece that’s soft to the touch. The fit? It’s not too loose but not too tight, so it’s just right.
Mens Classic Nappa Gloves
Price: $88
Details: Aside from the heathered gray sweatsuits, Roots is known for its high-quality leather goods and these gloves are no exception. They’re crafted with 3M Thinsulate Insulation for extra warmth during the colder months.
Hockey Open Bottom Sweatpants
Price: $78
Details: For the hockey enthusiast, you have to get them a pair of these fleece sweatpants that feature an elastic waistband with interior drawcords for a comfortable fit. Hockey Night in Canada just won’t be the same without these on.
Cypress Plaid Blanket
Price: $88
Details: This big, fuzzy blanket is the perfect gift for people who are always cold. It’s available in three different patterns and the sandshell design features pops of colour that will brighten up any room.
Girls Holiday Cooper Cozy Dress
Price: $58
Details: If you want to get your loved one family photo-ready, then a festive red dress like this is the way to do it. Right above the kangaroo pockets is the iconic Cooper beaver logo in a cute winter scene.
Baby Cabin Velvet Set
Price: $88
Details: Roots’ Cabin collection is back for the holidays and you can gift your little one this adorable set that includes a crewneck sweater, pants and a hat all made with ultra-soft velvet, available in grey or red.
Kids Cabin Full Zip Hoodie
Price: $56
Details: Youngsters who love going on winter adventures will take great comfort in this hoodie. It’s made with the softest fleece and features the brand’s signature cabin stripes and logo across the chest. You can also gift them matching sweatpants for only $42!
Pooch Original Kanga
Price: $56
Details: Even your pup has the right to look incredibly stylish this winter! Inspired by Roots’ Original Kanga Hoodie, this style features its signature fleece and a closure under the belly. It’s available in sizes 10 to 14 depending on your dog’s breed.