11 Holiday Gift Ideas From Roots That Are Equal Parts Stylish And Comfy

Consider Roots your one-stop shop this holiday season.

11 Holiday Gift Ideas From Roots That Are Equal Parts Stylish And Comfy
@roots | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Holiday shopping has never been easier thanks to brands like Roots that cater to people of all ages. With Christmas just a few weeks away, you can skip scrambling in a crowded mall and, instead, get all your shopping done in one place.

This year, you can gift everyone — yes, even the family dog — cozy vibes with items $128 or less. Roots has stylish and high-quality items the whole family will love, whether you’re enjoying the festivities together at a cozy cabin or in the bustling city.

To help spark your inspiration, we’ve gathered a list of popular items you can get at Roots, either in-store or online, that are guaranteed to get a lot of wear this winter.

Womens Lena Sleep Onesie

Roots

Price: $98

Details: Who doesn’t love a good onesie? This slim-fit, long-sleeved onesie comes in four festive prints and has a lot of stretch to it. It’s perfect for lounging around the house after everyone has opened all their presents.

$98 On ROOTS

Womens Mule Slipper

Roots

Price: $108

Details: Suede and sherpa are the ultimate duo when it comes to comfort. These slip-ons are guaranteed to keep your loved ones warm during the colder months. These come with a memory foam footbed which, no joke, feels like you’re walking on a cloud.

$108 On ROOTS

Snowy Fox Mock Neck Sweater

Roots

Price: $98

Details: This waffle knit sweater is available in black or gray and crafted from the company’s signature Snowy Fox yarn, a super-soft cotton-acrylic blend. This type of mock sweater can be dressed up with a pair of trousers and layered with button-ups and quilted jackets.

$98 On ROOTS

Roots Park Plaid Onesie

Roots

Price: $128

Details: Decked out head to toe in plaid is the ultimate winter look and it doesn’t get more comfortable than this. This zip-up onesie is made with fleece that’s soft to the touch. The fit? It’s not too loose but not too tight, so it’s just right.

$128 On ROOTS

Mens Classic Nappa Gloves

Roots

Price: $88

Details: Aside from the heathered gray sweatsuits, Roots is known for its high-quality leather goods and these gloves are no exception. They’re crafted with 3M Thinsulate Insulation for extra warmth during the colder months.

$88 On ROOTS

Hockey Open Bottom Sweatpants

Roots

Price: $78

Details: For the hockey enthusiast, you have to get them a pair of these fleece sweatpants that feature an elastic waistband with interior drawcords for a comfortable fit. Hockey Night in Canada just won’t be the same without these on.

$78 On ROOTS

Cypress Plaid Blanket

Roots

Price: $88

Details: This big, fuzzy blanket is the perfect gift for people who are always cold. It’s available in three different patterns and the sandshell design features pops of colour that will brighten up any room.

$88 On ROOTS

Girls Holiday Cooper Cozy Dress

Roots

Price: $58

Details: If you want to get your loved one family photo-ready, then a festive red dress like this is the way to do it. Right above the kangaroo pockets is the iconic Cooper beaver logo in a cute winter scene.

$58 On ROOTS

Baby Cabin Velvet Set

Roots

Price: $88

Details: Roots’ Cabin collection is back for the holidays and you can gift your little one this adorable set that includes a crewneck sweater, pants and a hat all made with ultra-soft velvet, available in grey or red.

$88 On ROOTS

Kids Cabin Full Zip Hoodie

Roots

Price: $56

Details: Youngsters who love going on winter adventures will take great comfort in this hoodie. It’s made with the softest fleece and features the brand’s signature cabin stripes and logo across the chest. You can also gift them matching sweatpants for only $42!

$56 On ROOTS

Pooch Original Kanga

Roots

Price: $56

Details: Even your pup has the right to look incredibly stylish this winter! Inspired by Roots’ Original Kanga Hoodie, this style features its signature fleece and a closure under the belly. It’s available in sizes 10 to 14 depending on your dog’s breed.

$56 On ROOTS

