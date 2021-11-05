Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
gift guides

19 Splurge-Worthy Holiday Gifts That Will Blow Your Loved Ones Away This Season

For the folks you really, really, really like. 🥰

19 Splurge-Worthy Holiday Gifts That Will Blow Your Loved Ones Away This Season
@mejuri | Instagram, @therabody | Instagram, @nintendoswitches | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Now that it's November, more and more people are delving into the holiday frenzy. But from stocking stuffers to holiday decor, there can be a lot to think about during the holidays.

Whether you're doing it up big this year with your family, significant other or just some close friends, you can shop for some seriously special gifts right now. For those of you who are ready to shell out the big bucks this holiday season, we've come up with 19 splurge-worthy gift ideas that will impress everyone on your list.

Hot tip: If you're sending anything via Fed Ex this holiday season, make sure to take a look at their deadlines so your gifts arrive on time!

Theragun Mini Percussive Therapy Massage Device

Price: $249

Details: This year, give them the gift of muscle rehabilitation with an at-home massage whenever they need it. This device can help release aches, strain and tension so they can feel more relaxed in their day-to-day. It's small and compact so they can easily pack it when travelling.

$249 On INDIGO

MMK x 007 SoHo Large Studded Logo Shoulder Bag

Michael Kors

Price: $498

Details: Here's a sleek Michael Kors bag that is sure to impress this holiday season. For any James Bond fans, they'll be stoked when they find out it's a part of the limited edition MMK x 007 collection.

$498 On MICHAEL KORS

Drunk Elephant The Trunk 5.0 Value Set

Sephora

Price: $568

Details: Valued at $852, this exquisite value set will wow the beauty lover in your life. It comes with ten Drunk Elephant skincare products that are packaged perfectly in a suitcase they'll be able to use as a carry-on for their next vacation.

$568 On SEPHORA

Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum

Amazon Canada

Price: $589

Details: This Dyson vacuum is cordless, powerful and lightweight. It can transform into a handheld vacuum, which will allow them to tackle furniture and stairs with ease. It has a motorized brush bar that'll pick up dirt, dust and their pet's stray hair.

$589 On AMAZON CANADA

Fujifilm Instax Square 

Price: $159

Details: The colourful Instax Square Camera will allow them to take and print photos instantly. You can pair it with a pack of film and a protective case to set them up with a new hobby this holiday season.

$159 On AMAZON CANADA

Breville Duo Pro Espresso Machine

Amazon Canada

Price: $499.99

Details: If the coffee lover in your life is in need of a major upgrade, this top-rated espresso machine should do the trick. Reviewers say it's a high-end machine and that the steaming wand is perfect for getting their lattes and cappuccinos just right.

$499.99 On AMAZON CANADA

One By One Record Player With Bookshelf Speakers

Amazon Canada

Price: $289.98

Details: Your BFF can make their vinyl collection really stand out with a beautiful record player like this one. It comes with bookshelf speakers that'll totally elevate their listening experience.

$289.98 On AMAZON CANADA

Dyson Corrale Cordless Hair Straightener Holiday Set

Sephora

Price: $649.99

Details: For anyone who is obsessed with hairstyling, this cordless Dyson hair straightener might be a winning gift. It comes with its own storage case, charging dock and heat-resistant travelling pouch.

$649.99 On SEPHORA

Ninja Foodie XL Deluxe Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer

Ama

Price: $334.58

Details: The Ninja Foodi is a genius 12-in-1 appliance that'll allow them to pressure cook, air fry, steam, slow cook, sear, bake, broil, dehydrate, reheat and make yogurt to boot! It'll decrease the number of appliances they have by acting as an all-in-one product they can keep on the counter at all times.

$334.58 On AMAZON CANADA

Pavé Diamond Round Necklace

Mejuri

Price: $400

Details: You can get them something extra sparkly this holiday season, like this gorgeous diamond necklace from Mejuri. The chain is 14-karat gold and the diamond is ethically sourced. It's a classic look that will never go out of style.

$400 On MEJURI

Click & Grow Indoor Herb Garden

Price: $261.95

Details: If you know someone who wants to get into gardening but doesn't know where to start, you can get them a Click & Grow Smart Garden. All they need to do is plant their seeds, set a schedule, and refill the water tank every now and then to enjoy an indoor garden all year round. It comes with nine plant pods to get them started.

$261.95 On AMAZON CANADA

Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset

Price: $459

Details: The Oculus Quest 2 will allow them to immerse themselves in all kinds of games and virtual experiences. This set holds 128GB, but you can also get them with 256 GB at a higher price. No console is required — all they need to connect is their phone.

$459 On OCULUS

A Vacation Package Via Expedia

Details: Instead of buying them a physical gift this holiday season, treat them to a sunny get away! You can find tons of deals and vacation packages on Expedia Canada, with particularly good prices to Isla Mujeres in Mexico.

Find It On EXPEDIA CANADA

Nintendo Switch OLED Model

Price: $449.96

Details: The Nintendo Switch OLED will allow them to play their favourite games in vivid colours and crystal clear graphics. They can use this model with their TV and on the go, too. For something entirely portable, you can get the Nintendo Switch Lite for $258.95.

$449.99 On BEST BUY

DEWALKT Compact Drill & Driver Kit

Amazon Canada

Price: $129 ($197)

Details: This drill is rechargeable and cordless, so no one will trip over themselves while using it to work on a home reno project. If they don't already have a set of drill bits, you can grab a pack on Amazon Canada for $19.99 as an added bonus.

$129 On AMAZON CANADA

iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum

Amazon Canada

Price: $449.99

Details: This iRobot Roomba is quiet but powerful and will automatically return to its charging station when the battery is low. It's ideal for homes with pets and has sensors that'll prevent it from colliding into walls or falling downstairs. It pairs with Google Assistant and Alexa, so they can get it started with just the sound of your voice.

$449.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Dreamegg Air Purifier

Price: $209.99 ($229.99)

Details: If you or your friend have allergies, pets or roommates who smoke, this air purifier can give their home a total refresh. Reviewers say it's super quiet, so leaving it on at night is not a problem. It also has a built-in dimmable night light they can use when they're tired of overheads.

$209.99 On AMAZON CANADA

KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Price: $729.99

Details: This KitchenAid stand mixer will take their cooking and baking to the next level, making it a whole lot easier to mix, knead and whip up ingredients. It comes with a 6-quart bowl, wire whisk, dough hook, flat beater and pouring shield.

$729.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Samsung Smart TV

Amazon Canada

Details: This Samsung Smart TV will elevate their movie-watching and gaming experience with its stunning 4K resolution. With vivid colours and ultra-smooth motion enhancements, this thing can take their home theatre to the next level.

$1,498 On AMAZON CANADA

From Your Site Articles

6 Ways Canadians Can Make Extra Money For The Holidays Because Being Broke Is No Joke

Being paid to shop? What a gift! 🎁

@rakutenca | Instagram, @joindrop | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

It's scary how easy it is to overspend during the holidays as we set off to buy presents for our friends, our family and ourselves. With a bit of planning, there are ways to not only save money but earn a little extra on the side, too.

Keep Reading Show less

Sephora Canada's Holiday Sale Event Is On Now & Here Are 7 Items You Can Add To Your Makeup Bag

If you're a Rouge member, you can save 20% off all purchases until November 15.

Jerry Coli | Dreamstime, @rarebeauty | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Every year, beauty lovers all across the country get their Sephora Canada carts ready for one of their biggest sales of the year: the Holiday Savings Event.

Keep Reading Show less

Best Places You Can Buy Jewelry In Canada & Bling Out Your Significant Other For The Holidays

From diamond rings to stylish monograms. 💍

@mejuri | Instagram, @brilliantearth | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Looking for a particularly special gift this holiday season? Whether you're planning on popping the question or simply in need of some gift ideas, you can never go wrong with something shining, shimmering and splendid.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Best Buy Shopping Hacks That Every Canadian Needs To Know

From Black Friday price-matching to special appliance clearance stores!

Martial Genest | Dreamstime, @bestbuy | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

We love a good deal, but it's not always easy to find. That's why shopping hacks come in handy because just a few extra clicks can save you money or make your shopping experience a whole lot easier.

Keep Reading Show less