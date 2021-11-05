19 Splurge-Worthy Holiday Gifts That Will Blow Your Loved Ones Away This Season
For the folks you really, really, really like. 🥰
Now that it's November, more and more people are delving into the holiday frenzy. But from stocking stuffers to holiday decor, there can be a lot to think about during the holidays.
Whether you're doing it up big this year with your family, significant other or just some close friends, you can shop for some seriously special gifts right now. For those of you who are ready to shell out the big bucks this holiday season, we've come up with 19 splurge-worthy gift ideas that will impress everyone on your list.
Theragun Mini Percussive Therapy Massage Device
Price: $249
Details: This year, give them the gift of muscle rehabilitation with an at-home massage whenever they need it. This device can help release aches, strain and tension so they can feel more relaxed in their day-to-day. It's small and compact so they can easily pack it when travelling.
$249 On INDIGO
MMK x 007 SoHo Large Studded Logo Shoulder Bag
Price: $498
Details: Here's a sleek Michael Kors bag that is sure to impress this holiday season. For any James Bond fans, they'll be stoked when they find out it's a part of the limited edition MMK x 007 collection.
$498 On MICHAEL KORS
Drunk Elephant The Trunk 5.0 Value Set
Price: $568
Details: Valued at $852, this exquisite value set will wow the beauty lover in your life. It comes with ten Drunk Elephant skincare products that are packaged perfectly in a suitcase they'll be able to use as a carry-on for their next vacation.
$568 On SEPHORA
Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum
Price: $589
Details: This Dyson vacuum is cordless, powerful and lightweight. It can transform into a handheld vacuum, which will allow them to tackle furniture and stairs with ease. It has a motorized brush bar that'll pick up dirt, dust and their pet's stray hair.
$589 On AMAZON CANADA
Fujifilm Instax Square
Price: $159
Details: The colourful Instax Square Camera will allow them to take and print photos instantly. You can pair it with a pack of film and a protective case to set them up with a new hobby this holiday season.
$159 On AMAZON CANADA
Breville Duo Pro Espresso Machine
Price: $499.99
Details: If the coffee lover in your life is in need of a major upgrade, this top-rated espresso machine should do the trick. Reviewers say it's a high-end machine and that the steaming wand is perfect for getting their lattes and cappuccinos just right.
$499.99 On AMAZON CANADA
One By One Record Player With Bookshelf Speakers
Price: $289.98
Details: Your BFF can make their vinyl collection really stand out with a beautiful record player like this one. It comes with bookshelf speakers that'll totally elevate their listening experience.
$289.98 On AMAZON CANADA
Dyson Corrale Cordless Hair Straightener Holiday Set
Price: $649.99
Details: For anyone who is obsessed with hairstyling, this cordless Dyson hair straightener might be a winning gift. It comes with its own storage case, charging dock and heat-resistant travelling pouch.
$649.99 On SEPHORA
Ninja Foodie XL Deluxe Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
Price: $334.58
Details: The Ninja Foodi is a genius 12-in-1 appliance that'll allow them to pressure cook, air fry, steam, slow cook, sear, bake, broil, dehydrate, reheat and make yogurt to boot! It'll decrease the number of appliances they have by acting as an all-in-one product they can keep on the counter at all times.
$334.58 On AMAZON CANADA
Pavé Diamond Round Necklace
Price: $400
Details: You can get them something extra sparkly this holiday season, like this gorgeous diamond necklace from Mejuri. The chain is 14-karat gold and the diamond is ethically sourced. It's a classic look that will never go out of style.
$400 On MEJURI
Click & Grow Indoor Herb Garden
Price: $261.95
Details: If you know someone who wants to get into gardening but doesn't know where to start, you can get them a Click & Grow Smart Garden. All they need to do is plant their seeds, set a schedule, and refill the water tank every now and then to enjoy an indoor garden all year round. It comes with nine plant pods to get them started.
$261.95 On AMAZON CANADA
Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset
Price: $459
Details: The Oculus Quest 2 will allow them to immerse themselves in all kinds of games and virtual experiences. This set holds 128GB, but you can also get them with 256 GB at a higher price. No console is required — all they need to connect is their phone.
$459 On OCULUS
A Vacation Package Via Expedia
Details: Instead of buying them a physical gift this holiday season, treat them to a sunny get away! You can find tons of deals and vacation packages on Expedia Canada, with particularly good prices to Isla Mujeres in Mexico.
Find It On EXPEDIA CANADA
Nintendo Switch OLED Model
Price: $449.96
Details: The Nintendo Switch OLED will allow them to play their favourite games in vivid colours and crystal clear graphics. They can use this model with their TV and on the go, too. For something entirely portable, you can get the Nintendo Switch Lite for $258.95.
$449.99 On BEST BUY
DEWALKT Compact Drill & Driver Kit
Price: $129 (
$197)
Details: This drill is rechargeable and cordless, so no one will trip over themselves while using it to work on a home reno project. If they don't already have a set of drill bits, you can grab a pack on Amazon Canada for $19.99 as an added bonus.
$129 On AMAZON CANADA
iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum
Price: $449.99
Details: This iRobot Roomba is quiet but powerful and will automatically return to its charging station when the battery is low. It's ideal for homes with pets and has sensors that'll prevent it from colliding into walls or falling downstairs. It pairs with Google Assistant and Alexa, so they can get it started with just the sound of your voice.
$449.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Dreamegg Air Purifier
Price: $209.99 (
$229.99)
Details: If you or your friend have allergies, pets or roommates who smoke, this air purifier can give their home a total refresh. Reviewers say it's super quiet, so leaving it on at night is not a problem. It also has a built-in dimmable night light they can use when they're tired of overheads.
$209.99 On AMAZON CANADA
KitchenAid Stand Mixer
Price: $729.99
Details: This KitchenAid stand mixer will take their cooking and baking to the next level, making it a whole lot easier to mix, knead and whip up ingredients. It comes with a 6-quart bowl, wire whisk, dough hook, flat beater and pouring shield.
$729.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Samsung Smart TV
Details: This Samsung Smart TV will elevate their movie-watching and gaming experience with its stunning 4K resolution. With vivid colours and ultra-smooth motion enhancements, this thing can take their home theatre to the next level.