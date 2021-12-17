These Popular Theraguns Are Up To $200 Off & You Can Make Someone With Back Problems Very Happy RN
You can get these items shipped for free by Christmas!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
What do you gift a loved one who's lways full of aches and pains? A Theragun, of course! These popular percussion massage guns from Therabody, the global leader in tech wellness, will help them soothe their sore muscles and have them feeling brand new.
The Theragun Elite is their quietest massage gun and is now $399 (originally $549). According to their website, it's designed with advanced sound insulation and gets 60% deeper than other consumer devices.
If you're looking to get your loved one something more powerful, the Theragun PRO is on sale for $599 (originally $799) and comes with a rotating arm, customizable speed and 300-minute battery life. Because it's made with "QuietForce Technology," it's quieter than other massage guns on the market. The PRO also comes with six interchangeable heads they can choose from to target different concerns.
There are also a bunch of other accessories like foam rollers and bundles that you can gift them — or yourself! — this holiday season.
Therabody
This holiday, you can give someone you love the gift of muscle recovery with a Theragun. Therabody is having a sale on their popular massage guns and offering free expedited shipping so your loved ones get their present before Christmas. If you order by December 20, you can receive your package by December 24.