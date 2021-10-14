The Best Advent Calendars For The 2021 Holidays You Can Get In Canada
Calendars for fans of chocolate, beauty products, Marvel and more!
Believe it or not, the holidays are right around the corner. While a lot of us are still hunting down Halloween costumes and decorations, others have already started their holiday shopping.
It may seem a bit early, but there are benefits to getting your holiday shopping out of the way, like stress-free shipping and a lower chance of wish-list items being out of stock.
Since advent calendars are one of those gift items that rapidly disappear off of store shelves, we've prepared a list of 20 unique advent calendars you can browse for the 2021 holiday season. You're welcome!
Davids Tea 24 Days Of Tea Advent Calendar
Price: $50
Details: Calling all tea lovers! This DAVIDsTEA advent calendar is the perfect Christmas countdown for the tea enthusiasts in your life. It comes with 24 holiday teas in 16-ounce tins that can serve one to two cups.
'Home Alone': The Official Advent Calendar
Price: $41.57 (
$53.99)
Details: Fans of the classic '90s Home Alone franchise will love this throwback item. It features 24 paper ornaments that are reminiscent of iconic scenes from the movies that they can use to decorate their tree with.
Nintendo Super Mario 12 Days of Socks
Price: $49.95
Details: Here's a unique 12-day advent calendar Nintendo lovers will devour. It comes with 12 pairs of socks, each with a different character or scene from their favourite Super Mario games.
Christmas Drawings DIY Reusable DIY Advent Calendar
Price: $35
Details: If you want complete freedom with what goes into your advent calendar, consider this super cute wall-hanging version. You'll be able to fill it with tiny gifts and treats of your choosing, plus you can use it over and over for years to come.
Godiva Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar
Price: $49.95
Details: Keep it classy and classic this holiday season with a delicious Godiva advent calendar. It comes with all kinds of chocolates in festive shapes that any chocolate lover will appreciate.
George & Viv 24 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar
Price: $72
Details: This fancy advent calendar from Anthropologie features 24 premium beauty samples from popular brands like Sunday Riley and Caudalie. It's a great option for anyone who's obsessed with beauty products.
Wufers Advent Calendar For Dogs
Price: $59.95
Details: You can get your four-legged friend in the holiday spirit with a doggy advent calendar from Wufers! It's filled with 24 delicious treats they're sure to appreciate this year.
Mankind Advent Calendar 2021
Price: $175
Details: This elegant advent calendar features 25 grooming and male-beauty products they'll adore. Valued at $756, it includes luxurious minis from Dr. Brandt, Molten, Gruum Gosta and more!
Sugarfina Santa's Workshop Advent Calendar
Price: $70
Details: Each drawer in this Santa-themed advent calendar will reveal four tasty treats for 24 days until Christmas.
Crystal Advent Calendar
Price: $94.50 (
$105)
Details: This charming crystal advent calendar is the perfect gift for that witchy friend of yours who's super into crystals. Over 25 days, they'll discover raw and tumbled crystals and some jewelry, too Every crystal comes with a description card so they can learn more about the individual item.
12 Days Of Stationery & Gifts 2021 Advent Calendar
Price: $34.99
Details: This 12-day advent calendar is chock-full of adorable stationery that will upgrade their school supplies stash for the new year.
Limited Edition Yves Saint Laurent Advent Calendar 2021
Price: $395
Details: If you're really trying to impress the beauty-lover in your life, check out this stunning advent calendar from YSL. It's valued at $680 and comes with two full-size products, 21 Deluxe Minis and a special gift.
LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar
Price: $48.97
Details: This advent calendar checks two very important boxes: LEGO and Harry Potter. With 274 pieces, this advent calendar will allow anyone to conjure up the magic of Hogwarts every day for 24 days straight.
12 Days Of Xmas Cube Advent Calender
Price: $48
Details: This advent calendar uses 12 boxes filled with beauty and bath products to count down the days 'til Christmas. It'll surprise your beauty lovers with lip balms, hand creams, bath fizzers and more.
The Nightmare Before Christmas Advent Calendar & Pop-Up Book
Price: $53
Details: This pop-up advent calendar will give The Nightmare Before Christmas fans stunning paper ornaments to display on their Christmas tree. It also comes with a 28-page booklet that'll give them fun facts about Halloween Town and its residents.
The Body Shop Share The Joy Advent Calendar
Price: $89
Details: The Body Shop has a stellar advent calendar for 2021 that features 24 little treasures like sheet masks and bath bombs they can treat themselves to. It's valued at $125!
Anthropologie Arctic Advent Calendar
Price: $78
Details: Here's another advent calendar wall hanging that'll allow you to fill it up with the goodies of your choice. This is a super cute option if you love to craft and make your own gifts!
Marvel: The Official Advent Calendar
Price: $30.79 (
$39.99)
Details: Here's an advent calendar for superhero fans. Over 25 days, they'll get to reveal over 30 surprises — including Marvel-themed ornaments, buttons, booklets and more.
Benefit Cosmetics The More The Merrier Makeup Holiday Advent Calendar
Price: $88
Details: This advent calendar is sure to be a hit with anyone who loves Benefit Cosmetics products. Over 12 days, they'll enjoy a new item a day that they can add to their makeup bag.
LEGO 'Star Wars' Advent Calendar
Price: $49.93
Details: Here's a LEGO Star Wars advent calendar any fan will appreciate. Over 24 days, they'll find a new character or mini build.