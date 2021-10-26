Trending Tags

8 Gift Wrap Alternatives Your Eco-Friendly Pals Will Appreciate This Holiday Season

You can get them all from Canadian designers on Etsy! 🎁

8 Gift Wrap Alternatives Your Eco-Friendly Pals Will Appreciate This Holiday Season
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're looking for ways to create less waste during the 2021 holidays, you can skip the single-use plastics and wrap your presents in recyclable, biodegradable and reusable materials.

Along with gift wrap, you might want to consider gifts that are eco-friendly, too — like these reusable notebooks or shampoo and conditioner bars from Lush. You might also want to try an experience-based gift that foregoes a physical present altogether, like tickets to see the Raptors or Dua Lipa.

Etsy Canada has a ton of options for eco-friendly wrapping paper alternatives, but here are 8 that have free shipping and come directly from local Canadian vendors.

Seeded Gift Tags 

Price: $22+

Details: These eco-friendly gift tags are made in Ottawa from 100% recycled material and are embedded with wildflower seeds that can be planted plant! All they'll need to do is soak the tag in water overnight and place it in fertilizer the next day. You have the option to include planting instructions on one side of the tag or leave it totally blank so you can write your own message.

Stylish Eco-Friendly Wrapping Cloth

Price: $9.99

Details: This super cute fabric gift wrap is handmade in Montreal. It's a great option for wrapping small gifts like jewellery and cosmetics. Don't stress, it comes with instructions that'll show you how to wrap your gift perfectly.

Biodegradable Shipping Bags

Price: $8+

Details: If you plan on sending gifts via snail mail this holiday season, consider grabbing a pack of compostable shipping bags to ship them in. The shop is based out of Ontario and can provide you with bags in packs of six or 12.

Eco-Friendly Craft Paper Tape

Price: $23.39 ($25.99)

Details: Why not skip the plastic tape this year and grab a roll of self-adhesive craft paper tape instead? Each roll is 60 yards and made right here in Toronto.

Recycled Harry Potter Wrapping Paper

Price: $14.99

Details: If you know any Potterheads, they'll just love this Harry Potter-themed wrapping paper! It's handmade in Windsor, Ontario with recyclable kraft paper.

Natural Hemp Cord

Price: $4.50

Details: Instead of using the usual Dollarama ribbon to tie your gifts with, try a roll of natural hemp cord from a vendor in Chatham, Ontario. Along with being totally biodegradable, it'll also give your wrapped presents a really rustic vibe.

Eco-Friendly Fabric Gift Wrap

Price: $19.95+

Details: This stunning fabric gift wrap comes together with a 3D-printed button made from recycled bottles. Each piece of fabric comes in three different sizes and is woven, printed and made in Quebec.

Handmade Fabric Gift Bags

Price: $5+

Details: These fabric gift bags from a vendor in Orillia, Ontario are handmade and reusable. Each one has drawstring holes that'll allow you to add your own ribbon or twine to tie them with. You can get them in 22 colours and patterns and six sizes, with the option to order a massive value pack, too.

