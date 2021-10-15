Tickets To See The Raptors Play At Scotiabank Arena Are Now On Sale & The Prices Are Wild
Chrismas came early for the 6ix! Tickets to all 41 Toronto Raptors home games are now available on Ticketmaster and they range anywhere from super cheap to guess-I'm-not-paying-rent-this-month expensive.
For instance, you can attend the Raptors vs. Orlando Magic game on Friday, October 29 for as little as $18.50. Granted, it's in the 300s, which means it's standing room only. If you want to get closer to the action, a seat in section 121 goes for $103.75. For other games, you're looking at $500 and more for a decent seat.
According to Scotiabank Arena, all fans attending the games must provide proof of vaccination in order to enter.
The Raptors kick off the 2021-2022 season on Wednesday, October 20 at 7:30 pm when they take on the Washington Wizards. Tickets to that game are still available, but it looks like only nosebleed seats are up for grabs.
