toronto raptors

Tickets To See The Raptors Play At Scotiabank Arena Are Now On Sale & The Prices Are Wild

K, but which game will Drake attend? 👀

Wwphoto | Dreamstime, Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Tickets to all 41 Toronto Raptors home games are now available on Ticketmaster and they range anywhere from super cheap to guess-I'm-not-paying-rent-this-month expensive.

Chrismas came early for the 6ix! Tickets to all 41 Toronto Raptors home games are now available on Ticketmaster and they range anywhere from super cheap to guess-I'm-not-paying-rent-this-month expensive.

For instance, you can attend the Raptors vs. Orlando Magic game on Friday, October 29 for as little as $18.50. Granted, it's in the 300s, which means it's standing room only. If you want to get closer to the action, a seat in section 121 goes for $103.75. For other games, you're looking at $500 and more for a decent seat.

According to Scotiabank Arena, all fans attending the games must provide proof of vaccination in order to enter.

The Raptors kick off the 2021-2022 season on Wednesday, October 20 at 7:30 pm when they take on the Washington Wizards. Tickets to that game are still available, but it looks like only nosebleed seats are up for grabs.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

The Maple Leafs Game Had Stands Jam-Packed Last Night & It's 2019 All Over Again (PHOTOS)

It's the first game since capacity limits increased.

MapleLeafs | Twitter

The Toronto Maple Leafs were cheered on by thousands of fans at Scotiabank Arena last night for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The near-capacity crowds created an exciting atmosphere at Toronto's season opener on Wednesday, ending the long restrictions on attendance.

Keep Reading Show less

Drake Outed Kawhi’s True Feelings About Toronto During Last Night’s Raptors Game

Drake also revealed that "we definitely miss him for sure."

@laclippers | Instagram, @raptors | Instagram

Drake seemingly exposed Kawhi Leonard's true feelings about Toronto during the Raptors game against Houston last night, and they're surprisingly wholesome.

Drizzy, who briefly took over broadcasting duties during Monday night's game, revealed that the Board Man misses his Canadian fans and the city itself.

Keep Reading Show less

Unvaxxed NBA Players Who Break Quarantine Rules In Toronto Could Go To Jail For 6 Months

Players could also face huge fines.

Richard Eriksson | Flickr

Unvaxxed NBA players who break quarantine rules in Toronto could now face prison time due to Canada's COVID-19 restrictions.

Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted on Wednesday that unvaccinated players caught breaching their mandated quarantine in Toronto will face criminal charges.

Keep Reading Show less

New Kids On The Block Is Having A Show In Toronto & Rick Astley Is One Of The Openers

It's the kind of concert that'll never let you down.

Austin Hargrave | Courtesy of Live Nation

The New Kids On The Block just announced they'll be going on tour next year, and their opening acts will neither let you down nor make you cry.

NKOTB's MixTape Tour 2022 will kick things off on May 10, 2022, and joining along for the ride will be Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and the one and only Rick Astley himself.

Keep Reading Show less