The Raptors Are Finally Back In Toronto & Their Excitement Is So Wholesome (PHOTOS)

The players are celebrating being back home.

The Raptors Are Finally Back In Toronto & Their Excitement Is So Wholesome (PHOTOS)
@the_1_dragon | Instagram, @gtrentjr | Instagram

The Raptors are finally back in Toronto, and judging by their recent social media posts, they couldn't be happier to be on their turf again.

The team confirmed last Friday that they would be making their long-awaited return to their home court on October 4, 2021, for a pre-season bout against the 76ers.

Of course, it didn't take long for the players to flood their Instagrams with personal stories of their arrival in Toronto.

Scott Barnes posted about his excitement on Instagram, even sharing a video showing off the new Toronto views.

Yuta Watanabe seemed to have a tough time getting into the city, claiming he was stuck at the airport for more than six hours. However, he seems to be super stoked to be in the city. "Been waiting to be here for long time," he stated.

The returning veteran Fred VanVleet was quick to head back to his favourite local food joints, sharing photos of some vegan cookies from a GTA bakery. And it seems the newcomers got quite the welcome party, with tons of new merch.

The Raptors played their final game last season in Tampa, Florida where they had been stranded for 19 months due to border restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, so the hype is definitely real.

