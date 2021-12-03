Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Deals

The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar Is On Sale Right Now & You Can Save $20

The most spectacular gift for any young witch or wizard. 🪄

The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar Is On Sale Right Now & You Can Save $20
Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Kudos to whoever cast a spell on the LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar because it's now on sale at Amazon Canada for just $29.

This enchanting advent calendar was originally priced at $49.99 so fans are getting a huge discount now. While other retailers like Indigo sell the Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar (for the original price), Amazon Canada is the only place that has it on sale right now.

The calendar includes 24 toys including six mini figurines of Harry, Ron, Hermione, Draco, Dudley and Griphook so fans can recreate their favourite movie scenes and even recreate Harry’s magical journey from Privet Drive. There's even a colourful spinner behind door 24 so fans can play the fun game that's printed on the calendar.

The product states it's suitable for kids 7 years old and up, but, let's be honest, those of us in our 30s are going to have just as much fun playing along, if not more (especially as we binge-watch all eight Harry Potter movies on Crave). The magic will last until well after Christmas.

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar

Amazon Canada

Price: $29 ($49.99)

Details: We may be a few days into December but it's never too late to indulge in a good old advent calendar. This 24-day LEGO Harry Potter one is on sale at Amazon Canada right now and you can get $20 off the original price.

$29 On AMAZON CANADA

From Your Site Articles

The Best Stocking Stuffer Ideas In Canada For The 2021 Holidays & Some Cost Less Than A Toonie

Over 50 ideas from Amazon Canada, Indigo, Urban Outfitters and more.

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The most wonderful time of the year is here: the holidays! It can also be a slightly stressful time as you try to cross all the names off your shopping list.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Hilarious Gag Gifts On Amazon Canada That'll Go Down In White Elephant History

They're all under $25! 🙏

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're planning a White Elephant or Dirty Santa gift exchange this holiday season, you'll want to make sure whatever you get warrants a good reaction.

Keep Reading Show less

Sephora Canada's Huge Holiday Sale Starts Today & This Is Your Sign To Treat Yourself

All Beauty Insiders can save 20% no matter what tier they are!

@sephoracanada | Instagram, Radub85 | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're still looking for a gift for the beauty lover in your life (or if you just want to treat yourself to something on payday) then you can head to Sephora Canada because you can get 20% off your entire purchase right now.

Keep Reading Show less

Holiday Gift Ideas Under $25 That'll Help You 'Sleigh' Your Shopping List This Year

And slay your budget, too! 💸

Amazon Canada, TheSimpliciteLifeCO | Etsy, Linen Chest

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

As much as you'd love to drop $100 on gifts for every person on your list, your budget might say otherwise. On top of that, gifts for Secret Santa events or people you're not super close with shouldn't have to cost you an arm and a leg.

Keep Reading Show less