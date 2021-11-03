Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News

This Is When You Need To Ship Your Packages With FedEx So They Arrive Before Christmas

If you don't want to use Canada Post, you should know about these deadlines! 🎁

This Is When You Need To Ship Your Packages With FedEx So They Arrive Before Christmas
FedExCanada | Twitter

As the holiday season approaches, there are FedEx deadlines to be aware of if you want your packages to arrive before Christmas Day.

It's not one date fits all, though; FedEx's shipping deadlines are different depending on where you're sending packages to and how you're sending them.

For packages going from Canada to the U.S., December 23 is the deadline for FedEx International First and FedEx International Priority, December 21 is the deadline for FedEx International Economy and December 15 is the deadline for FedEx International Ground.

Then for packages being shipped within Canada, there are separate dates for those going from western provinces (which also includes Thunder Bay and the surrounding area) to Atlantic provinces and others going anywhere else in Canada.

However, the deadline for the entire country to send packages by FedEx Ground is December 15.

Packages shipping with FedEx Economy must be sent out by December 20 in the west and December 21 everywhere else.

For FedEx 2Day, the deadline in the west is December 21 and December 22 in the rest of the country.

The last day to ship with FedEx First Overnight and FedEx Priority Overnight is December 22 from west to east and December 23 for the rest of Canada. Those dates also apply for FedEx Standard Overnight shipping.

This holiday season is expected to be pretty busy, especially in November, and Purolator is anticipating that it will deliver 54 million packages! So, you might want to start thinking about ordering and sending out gifts ASAP.

From Your Site Articles

Shoppers Drug Mart Has A Ton Of Cute Gift Sets You Can Buy To Make Holiday Shopping Easier

You can rack up those PC Optimum points at the same time!

Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime, Justyn Pellizzari | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

You go there to get your milk and toothpaste but did you know you could do most of your holiday shopping at Shopper's Drug Mart, too? Whether you like to pop into the store or shop online, you can find so many gift ideas in beautiful packaging that are ready to give.

Keep Reading Show less

21 Gifts For The Foodie Who Loves To Cook, Eat & Drink To Their Heart's Content

All sorts of ideas from kitchen gadgets to local artisan creations.

@clickandgrow | Instagram, Dimanche Matin | Simons

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

We all know all that one friend who's always trying new recipes or introducing us to trendy restaurants and different cuisines.

Keep Reading Show less

Oprah Dropped Her Favourite Things 2021 List & Here's What We're Adding To Cart

A lot of items are surprisingly affordable!

@oprah | Instagram, @clevrblends | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

After the tumultuous year we've had, don't we deserve to treat ourselves — and those we love — to something extra special this year? If you're stuck on gift ideas, there might be something on Oprah's Favourite Things List that can spark some inspiration.

Keep Reading Show less

Beauty Advent Calendars For The 2021 Holidays That'll Make You Shine Bright Like A Diamond

Some are so popular, they're running low on stock! 👀

Clarins, Sephora

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Although the holidays may seem a ways away, Canadians are getting their holiday shopping done early this year. Which, unsurprisingly, means a lot of advent calendars are already out of stock!

Keep Reading Show less