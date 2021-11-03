This Is When You Need To Ship Your Packages With FedEx So They Arrive Before Christmas
If you don't want to use Canada Post, you should know about these deadlines! 🎁
As the holiday season approaches, there are FedEx deadlines to be aware of if you want your packages to arrive before Christmas Day.
It's not one date fits all, though; FedEx's shipping deadlines are different depending on where you're sending packages to and how you're sending them.
For packages going from Canada to the U.S., December 23 is the deadline for FedEx International First and FedEx International Priority, December 21 is the deadline for FedEx International Economy and December 15 is the deadline for FedEx International Ground.
Then for packages being shipped within Canada, there are separate dates for those going from western provinces (which also includes Thunder Bay and the surrounding area) to Atlantic provinces and others going anywhere else in Canada.
However, the deadline for the entire country to send packages by FedEx Ground is December 15.
Packages shipping with FedEx Economy must be sent out by December 20 in the west and December 21 everywhere else.
For FedEx 2Day, the deadline in the west is December 21 and December 22 in the rest of the country.
The last day to ship with FedEx First Overnight and FedEx Priority Overnight is December 22 from west to east and December 23 for the rest of Canada. Those dates also apply for FedEx Standard Overnight shipping.
This holiday season is expected to be pretty busy, especially in November, and Purolator is anticipating that it will deliver 54 million packages! So, you might want to start thinking about ordering and sending out gifts ASAP.