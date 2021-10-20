Trending Tags

canada jobs

Canada Post Is Hiring In Ontario For The Holidays & You Can Make Over $21/Hr

No experience is needed!

Canada Post Is Hiring In Ontario For The Holidays & You Can Make Over $21/Hr
Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

Canada Post is hiring in Ontario for the holidays, giving residents a chance to pick up work and save up ahead of the shopping season.

According to the company's website, there are currently several openings across the province including jobs in Kitchener, Ottawa, Hamilton and most of the GTA.

The temporary positions available are for postal clerks, which require availability to work from November 15 to January 15 and a willingness to come in during the day, evenings, and weekends.

It's also worth noting that the job pays $21.80 an hour and largely revolves around sorting mail items into batches and operating mail-processing equipment.

No experience is required, but the listing does state that previous warehouse experience is an asset.

Canada Post

Salary: $21.80

Company: Canada Post

Who Should Apply: Anyone looking to make some extra cash during the holiday season.

Apply Here

