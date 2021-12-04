7 Jobs With Canada Post, FedEx & Purolator You Can Apply To That Pay More Than Minimum Wage
Some positions offer over $21 an hour! 📦💸
It's that time of year and big courier companies are looking for help which means you can find so many FedEx, Purolator and Canada Post jobs to apply for including ones that pay way more than minimum wage.
With these positions that are available, the pay ranges from over $17 an hour to over $21 an hour and that's way higher than even the highest minimum wage in Canada which is $16 an hour in Nunavut as of November 2021.
Here are seven jobs to check out that could help you get quite a bit of cash deposited into your bank account!
Sorter
Salary: $21.94 per hour
Company: Purolator
Who Should Apply: This position in Ville St. Pierre, Quebec is for someone who has the ability to lift and/or carry up to 70 pounds, knowledge of French, ability to work in a time-sensitive environment, willingness to work as part of a team and attention to process, quality and/or operational standards.
Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is also a requirement.
There is a hiring bonus of $400 paid after one month of employment and then two retention bonuses of $500 after three months and six months of employment!
Retail Sales Representative (Temporary)
Salary: $18.58 per hour to start, $19.78 per hour after three months
Company: Purolator
Who Should Apply: For this job in Vancouver, Purolator is looking for someone who has organizational skills, written and verbal communication skills, interpersonal skills, the ability to prioritize work and meet tight deadlines, the ability to work independently and can lift 70 pounds.
The job posting even mentions being well-groomed as a qualification!
The top rate of pay for the position is $24.68 an hour after four years.
Part-Time Driver
Salary: $18.90 per hour
Company: FedEx
Who Should Apply: It's required that candidates have a high school diploma or equivalent, a valid G driver's license, a good driving record, the ability to lift 70 pounds and the ability to maneuver packages weighing up to 150 pounds with the appropriate equipment
This part-time position is located in Barrie, Ontario.
Courier
Salary: $19.48 per hour
Company: FedEx
Who Should Apply: For this part-time Edmonton based job, applicants need to have a high school diploma or educational equivalent, a valid driver's license (Class 5 non-GDL), a good driving record, the ability to lift 70 pounds and the ability to maneuver packages weighing up to 150 pounds with appropriate equipment.
Post Office Assistant
Salary: $17.73 per hour
Company: Canada Post
Who Should Apply: This part-time position in Tofino, B.C. requires a high school diploma or equivalent and/or experience in business administration.
Also, training and/or experience in interacting with the public in a retail service environment (including sales and cash transactions), an understanding of general or post office accounting systems and the ability to lift mail containers of up to 50 pounds, push or pull boxes, sort mail and stand for extended periods of time is essential.
Letter Carrier
Salary: $21.80 per hour
Company: Canada Post
Who Should Apply: Someone with a valid Class 5 or Class G driver's licence, a safe driving record for at least 3 years, the ability to lift mail items weighing up to 50 pounds and carry items weighing up to 35 pounds regularly, the ability to work in all types of weather, the availability to be on-call and the ability to read, write and speak English and/or French.
Experience in customer service, working as a driver or making deliveries is considered an asset.
This job is located in Dunnville, Ontario.
Mail Service Courier
Salary: $21.80 per hour
Company: Canada Post
Who Should Apply: For this job in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada Post is looking for someone with a valid Class 3/D driver’s licence, a safe driving record for at least three years, the ability to lift mail items weighing up to 50 pounds and the availability to work on short notice.
It's an asset to have experience with customer service, professional driving in commercial delivery and driving a five-ton truck or larger.