Ontario's Minimum Wage Is Set To Go Up Next Year But It Still Won't Be The Highest In Canada

Nobody has beaten $16 an hour yet!

Derek Robbins | Dreamstime

Even with the announcement that Ontario's minimum wage is set to go up next year, it still won't be the highest hourly rate in Canada.

The Ontario government is planning to introduce legislation that would raise the minimum wage in the province from $14.35 to $15 an hour effective January 1, 2022, if it gets passed.

Nunavut has the highest minimum wage in the country at $16 an hour. After that, B.C., Yukon and the Northwest Territories are tied with $15.20 an hour.

If the wage increase gets passed in Ontario, it will be tied with Alberta for the third-highest minimum wage in Canada at $15 per hour.

The hourly rate is $13.50 in Quebec, $13 in P.E.I., $12.95 in Nova Scotia, $12.75 in Newfoundland, $11.95 in Manitoba and $11.81 in Saskatchewan.

New Brunswick has the lowest minimum wage in Canada at just $11.75 an hour.

Typically, minimum wage increases happen every year in April or October but every province and territory has their own way of doing it.

Not only are provinces and territories upping hourly rates but companies are doing it too. Both Starbucks and Chipotle have announced raises to their minimum wage in Canada this year!

