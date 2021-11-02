Ontario's New Minimum Wage Of $15/hr Still Won't Be Enough To Cover Basic Living Costs
The new minimum wage is set to come into effect in January 2022.
Ontario may be raising the minimum wage, but it's still not enough to meet the basic cost of living.
The Ontario government announced in a press release on November 2 that they will "introduce legislation that, if passed, would raise the general minimum wage from $14.35 to $15.00 per hour effective January 1, 2022."
However, across Ontario, the basic living wage ranges from $16.20 to $22.08 per hour in the cities listed on the Ontario Living Wage Network (OLWN).
This means if the legislation is passed, the new minimum wage of $15 would still be $1.20 short of Ontario's lowest listed living wage, in Sault Ste. Marie.
In other regions — such as Toronto, where the living wage is set at $22.08, and Halton, at $20.75 — the new minimum wage would fall up to $7.08 per hour short.
The living wage is calculated using "a weighted average between a family of four, single parent with one child and a single adult," according to an OLWN press release. It factors in what families need to afford food, shelter, clothing, transportation and other basic necessities in their region.
Premier Doug Ford said in a press conference on Tuesday that the new minimum wage is a "great start" and that they "always thrive to grow."
"Ontario's workers have been the unsung heroes of this pandemic, as they've stocked shelves, kept our supply chain moving and helped so many of us enjoy a meal among family and friends at a local restaurant," said Ford in a press release.
"As the cost of living continues to go up, our government is proud to be working for workers, putting more money into their pockets by increasing the minimum wage."
This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
- Ontario Living Wage Is The Cheapest In These Regions - Narcity ›
- Minimum Wage In Canada In 2021 Is Going Up & $16/Hour Is The ... ›
- Minimum Wage Is Going Up In Several Provinces This Week ... ›