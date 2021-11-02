Trending Tags

Ontario’s Minimum Wage Is Reportedly Set To Rise This January & Here's What You Should Know

A pay bump could be coming on New Year's Day!

Ontario’s Minimum Wage Is Reportedly Set To Rise This January & Here's What You Should Know
Sergii Fergunyi | Dreamstime, @fordnationdougford | Instagram

It looks like 2022 could be off to a promising start, as Premier Doug Ford is reportedly bumping up Ontario's minimum wage this January.

According to CBC News, the Ford government is planning on raising the province's minimum wage rates from $14.35 to $15 an hour by Jan. 1, 2022. The $12.55 minimum wage for liquor servers who get tips will also reportedly get that $15 an hour raise.

The Toronto Star reports that Ontario's hourly minimum wage will increase each and every October in order to keep up with the rate of inflation.

Premier Ford had cancelled this $15 wage raise three years ago, CP24 reports, which was originally supposed to kick in by 2019 in a plan developed by former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne's Liberal government. CBC News reports that the Ford administration froze Ontario's minimum wage rates at $14, which stayed in place until October 2020 when it was raised to $14.25 per hour.

Ford is expected to make an official announcement about the increased minimum wages on November 2 at 11:00 a.m., where he will also be joined by the Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton and Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy.

On November 1, a new report from Ontario Living Wage Network revealed the hourly living wage rates Ontarians should be making in order to live comfortably in their current regions.

