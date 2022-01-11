Trending Tags

Canada Post Is Warning Your Mail & Packages Might Be Delayed Over The Next Few Weeks

Some post offices may even be closed entirely.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime, Colin Temple | Dreamstime

If you're eagerly anticipating some mail or packages to arrive, you might have to wait a little bit longer due to Canada Post delays.

On Friday, January 7, the crown corporation announced that they are experiencing "an impact on staffing" that is forcing them to adjust their operations and implement contingency plans.

"This situation is fluid across the country and customers may experience delays over the next few weeks," they warned, adding that the Omicron variant in Canada continues to be rapidly changing.

As well, they may have to reduce hours at certain post offices, or even close some entirely for the short term.

"While we respond to this current situation, we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our people and the communities we serve," they said. "Thank you for your patience and understanding."

This isn't the first time Canada Post has had to warn customers to expect delays because of COVID-19.

Last April, an outbreak of COVID-19 at its Gateway West Facility in Mississauga forced around 80 employees and contractors at the Toronto Exchange Office to leave work and self-isolate for 10 days.

"The Toronto Exchange Office is where inbound international mail items arrive for review and clearance by the Canadian Border Service Agency. Contingency plans are being implemented to minimize customer impacts. Any customer expecting an international mail item should track their item online and expect delays," the company told Narcity in a statement.

And around this same time last year, a Canada Post facility in Mississauga revealed that 182 people tested positive for COVID-19.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

