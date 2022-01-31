Sections

Canada Post Warns Of Mail Delays In Ottawa As Freedom Convoy Continues

A "yellow service alert" has been issued. 👇🏼

Toronto Staff Writer
Canada Post Warns Of Mail Delays In Ottawa As Freedom Convoy Continues
Rosalie Anareta | Dreamstime

If you're waiting on a package in Ottawa, don't hold your breath because your mail might be delayed.

Canada Post is warning that a "yellow mail delivery service alert" has been announced for the city, which means your local postal worker may not be as timely as they usually are due to congestion and road closures as the Freedom Convoy 2022 demonstration continues.

The crown corporation announced the alert on Twitter Monday morning at 10:47 a.m.

In a follow-up tweet, Canada Post explained that workers will still try their best to get packages delivered on time.

"A yellow service alert means we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays in the following regions due to road closures in the downtown core and related traffic issues," reads the tweet.

Canada Post also noted that the hours of operation listed on their website "may differ from the actual hours of operation at locations in impacted areas" and to visit their delivery service alerts webpage for any updates.

Truckers from all over Canada made their way to Ottawa this weekend to protest COVID-19 mandates causing traffic delays throughout the province as vehicles of all sizes flooded roadways.

The demonstration is still continuing today in the capital.

Ottawa mayor Jim Watson urged protestors to leave this morning following reports of protestors displaying hate symbols and disrespecting Ottawa monuments.

"I think it's time for them to move on," Watson said, before adding that he and the public are "completely fed up."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

