Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
covid-19 ontario

Ottawa Mayor Is Asking Convoy Protesters To Leave & Says 'It's Time For Them To Move On'

Ottawa Mayor is "fed up" with protestors.

Toronto Staff Writer
Ottawa Mayor Is Asking Convoy Protesters To Leave & Says 'It's Time For Them To Move On'
OttawaPolice | Twitter

Freedom Convoy protesters seem to have outworn their welcome in Ottawa after days of protesting and several scandals.

On Monday morning, Ottawa Mayor, Jim Watson, told CTV Morning Live, "I think it's time for them to move on."

"The public are completely fed up, as am I. We would love to see them go tomorrow. We think they should have gone yesterday," said Watson.

Truckers against vaccine and COVID-19-related mandates in Canada made their way to Ottawa to protest on January 29 from around the country, creating traffic delays and clogging highways.

The group of protestors began trickling in on Friday and Ottawa Police say they are aware of their intentions to stay put and continue the protest, according to CTV News Ottawa.

Chief Peter Sloly told CTV News Ottawa on January 30 that they are "making progress," but "there's no real clarity yet" on when the protesters will be leaving the city.

Sloly does say that police officers are in communication with the organizers of the event to ensure a safe exit for all of the vehicles when they do eventually leave.

According to police, the protests will cost the city more than $800,000 per day, and Watson says the demonstrations are bothering residents and negatively impacting small businesses.

For safety reasons, LCBO has closed down stores in Ottawa in light of the protests.

Ottawa's CF Rideau Centre also closed down early on January 29 and entirely on January 30, after a group of unmasked people allegedly entered the mall.

Along with its costly effects, Police say they "have seen multiple cases of disruptive, inappropriate and threatening behaviour from demonstrators."

"We're looking at a number of issues that have taken place over the last 72 hours. We're prepared to do investigations, gather intelligence, do investigations and pursue charges against individuals who commit crimes in the city, instigate violence," said Sloly.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

The Freedom Convoy Took Over Metro Vancouver & These Photos Show How Chaotic Things Got

The streets were totally clogged.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

The "Freedom Convoy 2022" hit the Metro Vancouver area this weekend and protestors were all over the city.

Canadian truckers against the government's vaccine mandates drove to Ottawa to protest COVID-19 health measures, but people across the country in B.C. were joining them, and the photos are wild.

Keep Reading Show less
justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau Has Tested Positive For COVID-19 & Says He'll Keep Working Remotely

He's said he's "feeling fine."

Justin Trudeau - Prime Minister of Canada | YouTube

After testing negative a few days ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he's now tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet posted at 9:48 a.m. on January 31, the PM confirmed that he will continue to work remotely for the next week.

Keep Reading Show less

Police Say Monitoring The Freedom Convoy In Ottawa Is Costing Over $800,000 A Day

They say this is in addition to "safety issues, costs to businesses and social costs."💰

OttawaPolice | Twitter

Ottawa Police have shared an insight into the costs associated with monitoring the Freedom Convoy protests in the capital — and the figure runs into the hundreds of thousands.

In a statement on Sunday, January 30, police said that officers have been "actively and patiently managing a well-funded, major demonstration in the downtown core."

Keep Reading Show less
ontario reopening

Ontario Starts Lifting Restrictions Today & Here's Everything That’s Finally Open Again

Who's up for dinner and a show?

Chandra Ramsurrun | Dreamstime, Iryna Tomalchova | Dreamstime

Ontario kicked off its reopening plan today, which means there's a lot more to do now in the province.

So, what exactly can you do again? A slew of public health measures lifted just after midnight on January 31, which means Ontarians can go back to eating out at restaurants and a whole lot more.

Keep Reading Show less