Ottawa Mayor Is Asking Convoy Protesters To Leave & Says 'It's Time For Them To Move On'
Ottawa Mayor is "fed up" with protestors.
Freedom Convoy protesters seem to have outworn their welcome in Ottawa after days of protesting and several scandals.
On Monday morning, Ottawa Mayor, Jim Watson, told CTV Morning Live, "I think it's time for them to move on."
"The public are completely fed up, as am I. We would love to see them go tomorrow. We think they should have gone yesterday," said Watson.
Truckers against vaccine and COVID-19-related mandates in Canada made their way to Ottawa to protest on January 29 from around the country, creating traffic delays and clogging highways.
The group of protestors began trickling in on Friday and Ottawa Police say they are aware of their intentions to stay put and continue the protest, according to CTV News Ottawa.
Chief Peter Sloly told CTV News Ottawa on January 30 that they are "making progress," but "there's no real clarity yet" on when the protesters will be leaving the city.
Sloly does say that police officers are in communication with the organizers of the event to ensure a safe exit for all of the vehicles when they do eventually leave.
According to police, the protests will cost the city more than $800,000 per day, and Watson says the demonstrations are bothering residents and negatively impacting small businesses.
For safety reasons, LCBO has closed down stores in Ottawa in light of the protests.
Ottawa's CF Rideau Centre also closed down early on January 29 and entirely on January 30, after a group of unmasked people allegedly entered the mall.
Along with its costly effects, Police say they "have seen multiple cases of disruptive, inappropriate and threatening behaviour from demonstrators."
"We're looking at a number of issues that have taken place over the last 72 hours. We're prepared to do investigations, gather intelligence, do investigations and pursue charges against individuals who commit crimes in the city, instigate violence," said Sloly.