Rideau Centre's Massive Tree Is Returning To Ottawa & You Can Decorate It From Your Phone
The tree is 36 feet tall! 🎄
One of Ottawa's iconic malls is getting all spruced up.
From November 19, CF Rideau Centre will have a giant 36-foot-tall Christmas tree, and you'll be able to decorate it from your phone.
Using your phone, you'll be able to add virtual custom ornaments to the tree.
But the augmented reality fun doesn't stop there. You'll also be able to use new photo filters to take eye-catching festive selfies while shopping.
Santa will also be returning, and you'll be able to book a timeslot to get your photo taken with him.
CF Rideau Centre's Christmas Tree
Price: Free
When: From November 19
Address: 50 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you loved the augmented reality experience on Bank Street, you should try this festive virtual tree decorating for yourself.
