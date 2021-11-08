Trending Tags

Rideau Centre's Massive Tree Is Returning To Ottawa & You Can Decorate It From Your Phone

The tree is 36 feet tall! 🎄

@j_macindoe | Instagram, @aprilrainsphotography | Instagram

One of Ottawa's iconic malls is getting all spruced up.

From November 19, CF Rideau Centre will have a giant 36-foot-tall Christmas tree, and you'll be able to decorate it from your phone.

Using your phone, you'll be able to add virtual custom ornaments to the tree.

But the augmented reality fun doesn't stop there. You'll also be able to use new photo filters to take eye-catching festive selfies while shopping.

Santa will also be returning, and you'll be able to book a timeslot to get your photo taken with him.

CF Rideau Centre's Christmas Tree

Price: Free

When: From November 19

Address: 50 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you loved the augmented reality experience on Bank Street, you should try this festive virtual tree decorating for yourself.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

This Lights Trail Near Ottawa Will Take You Through A Forest To A Hidden Christmas Village

It's like wandering through the North Pole.

Clow's Christmas Trail | Facebook

You'll feel like Santa himself at this dazzling holiday event near Ottawa. Clow's Christmas Trail is officially returning this season, and you can explore an illuminated forest and whimsical village.

Opening on December 3 in the Brockville area, the walking trail will take you on a 1.5 kilometre journey where you can enjoy the sparkle of over 150,000 lights.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ottawa Christmas Drive-Thru Lets You Cruise Through A Sparkling Sound & Light Show

Tickets are already on sale! 🎄

Stephanie White | Narcity

At this Ottawa Christmas drive-thru, you can stay warm in your vehicle as you cruise past a sparkling sound and light show.

Saunders Farm's A Country Christmas At Night is happening from December 4 to December 30, 2021.

Keep Reading Show less

Ottawa's Christmas Concert Will Play 'The Nutcracker' Surrounded By Glowing Candlelight

Listen to all your favourite holiday songs in a magical setting. 🕯️

@candlelight.concerts | Instagram

Going to the ballet isn't the only way to enjoy the music from The Nutcracker. At this candlelight Christmas concert in Ottawa, you'll be able to listen to all your favourite holiday songs.

The Candlelight: Holiday Special is happening on select dates from December 15 to 22, 2021, at the First Baptist Church.

Keep Reading Show less

Ottawa's Christmas Market Is Returning & You Can Sip Mulled Wine Beneath Starry Lights

There will be thousands of twinkling lights & holiday treats! 🎅

@ottawa.xmas.market | Instagram, @levinna | Instagram

Get ready for thousands of twinkling lights and tasty treats as the Ottawa Christmas Market returns this winter.

The event will be happening at Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza at Lansdowne every Friday to Sunday from November 26 to December 19, plus December 20 to 22.

Keep Reading Show less