7 Things To Do This Weekend In Ottawa To Kick Off The Holiday Season
Winter-themed Dalgona candies & an augmented reality Christmas tree! 🎄
Are you already counting down to December 25? If so, here are fun things to do this weekend in Ottawa to kick off the holiday season.
There are plenty of options aside from drinking a Sugar Cookie Oat Latte at Starbucks or watching Love Hard on Netflix. From a drive-thru event with tons of colourful lights to decorating an augmented reality Christmas tree, there are plenty of great activities you'll want to try for yourself.
Dalgona
Price: $3
Address: Ottawa, ON (location sent after ordering)
Why You Need To Go: Fans of Squid Game can eat a winter-themed Dalgona candy.
Tinseltown Christmas Emporium
Price: Free admission
Address: 1096 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It feels like Christmas every day inside this charming shop. Inside, you can find tons of unique ornaments that you'll want to hang on your tree.
Magic Of Lights
Price: $20+ per vehicle
When: November 19, 2021, to January 8, 2022
Address: 411 Corkstown Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Magic Of Lights is back, and you can explore the drive-thru route to see all the festive displays and light tunnels.
Ottawa Comiccon: Holiday Edition
Price: $8+ per person
When: November 19-21
Address: EY Centre, 4899 Uplands Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you love video games, anime, sci-fi, comic books, or rolling 20-sided dice, you won't want to miss the holiday edition of Ottawa Comiccon. There will be tons of vendors selling goods you'll want for yourself.
CF Rideau Centre's Christmas Tree
Price: Free
When: From November 19
Address: 50 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: CF Rideau Centre's massive Christmas tree is up, and this year you'll be able to decorate it using your phone.
613Christmas
Price: Free admission
When: November 20
Address: 1015 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: There will be 125 vendors selling a diverse range of products perfect for everyone on your shopping list.
Gingerbread Man
Price: Free admission
Address: 1134 Tighe St., Manotick, ON
Why You Need To Go: Inside this shop, you can find a delicious assortment of gingerbread cookies and houses for sale.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
