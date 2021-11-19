Trending Tags

7 Things To Do This Weekend In Ottawa To Kick Off The Holiday Season

Winter-themed Dalgona candies & an augmented reality Christmas tree! 🎄

7 Things To Do This Weekend In Ottawa To Kick Off The Holiday Season
@chelseaalyssas | Instagram, @thewcparks | Instagram

Are you already counting down to December 25? If so, here are fun things to do this weekend in Ottawa to kick off the holiday season.

There are plenty of options aside from drinking a Sugar Cookie Oat Latte at Starbucks or watching Love Hard on Netflix. From a drive-thru event with tons of colourful lights to decorating an augmented reality Christmas tree, there are plenty of great activities you'll want to try for yourself.

Dalgona

Price: $3

Address: Ottawa, ON (location sent after ordering)

Why You Need To Go: Fans of Squid Game can eat a winter-themed Dalgona candy.

Website

Tinseltown Christmas Emporium

Price: Free admission

Address: 1096 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It feels like Christmas every day inside this charming shop. Inside, you can find tons of unique ornaments that you'll want to hang on your tree.

Website

Magic Of Lights

Price: $20+ per vehicle

When: November 19, 2021, to January 8, 2022

Address: 411 Corkstown Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Magic Of Lights is back, and you can explore the drive-thru route to see all the festive displays and light tunnels.

Website

Ottawa Comiccon: Holiday Edition

Price: $8+ per person

When: November 19-21

Address: EY Centre, 4899 Uplands Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you love video games, anime, sci-fi, comic books, or rolling 20-sided dice, you won't want to miss the holiday edition of Ottawa Comiccon. There will be tons of vendors selling goods you'll want for yourself.

Website

CF Rideau Centre's Christmas Tree

Price: Free

When: From November 19

Address: 50 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: CF Rideau Centre's massive Christmas tree is up, and this year you'll be able to decorate it using your phone.

Website

613Christmas

Price: Free admission

When: November 20

Address: 1015 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: There will be 125 vendors selling a diverse range of products perfect for everyone on your shopping list.

Website

Gingerbread Man

Price: Free admission

Address: 1134 Tighe St., Manotick, ON

Why You Need To Go: Inside this shop, you can find a delicious assortment of gingerbread cookies and houses for sale.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

