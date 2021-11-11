Trending Tags

Ottawa's 'A Country Christmas' Is A Holiday Wonderland With A Wall Of Gifts & Santa's Elves

Wagon rides through the snow & cups of hot cocoa await! ❄️

@kmc_naughton | Instagram, @saundersfarmfun | Instagram

Make it a December to remember. Saunders Farm's A Country Christmas Daytime returns this winter, and it is like a trip to the North Pole.

You'll be able to visit the Ottawa farm on Saturdays and Sundays from December 4 to 19 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Some of the festive activities you can look forward to are wagon rides, getting lost in snow-covered hedge mazes, and taking a selfie next to a wall of presents.

Plus, you'll be able to meet Santa and the elves.

Before you go, you can also buy seasonal desserts and even a Christmas tree for your home.

Tickets are already on sale for a timed entry and are $24 per person.

A Country Christmas Daytime

Price: $24 per person

When: December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, & 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: There is so much to see and do at this daytime event, and you can return for the magical evening drive-thru.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

