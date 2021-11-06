Trending Tags

This Ottawa Christmas Drive-Thru Lets You Cruise Through A Sparkling Sound & Light Show

Tickets are already on sale! 🎄

This Ottawa Christmas Drive-Thru Lets You Cruise Through A Sparkling Sound & Light Show
Stephanie White | Narcity

At this Ottawa Christmas drive-thru, you can stay warm in your vehicle as you cruise past a sparkling sound and light show.

Saunders Farm's A Country Christmas At Night is happening from December 4 to December 30, 2021.

This winter, you'll be able to drive along the whimsical 2-kilometre route through the forest to see all the colourful illuminated displays.

Next, you can exit your vehicle and order some season treats and a warm beverage like spiked hot chocolate, apple cider or coffee to enjoy around the bonfire.

There also will be a market where you can shop for Christmas trees, handmade wreaths, and gifts.

Tickets are already for sale and are $30 per vehicle.

A Country Christmas At Night

Price: $30 per vehicle

When: December 4 - December 30, 2021

Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can spend the evening seeing dazzling holiday displays, and there will be photo opportunities with Santa's elves.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

