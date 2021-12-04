8 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend To Make Your December Merry & Bright
This month, there is more to do than decorating your tree and baking cookies at home. So here are eight things to do in Ottawa this weekend to make sure your December is merry and bright.
The only question is, what will you do first? There are several excellent options to pick from, like drive-thru holiday light events and Christmas cocktail bars.
Vintage Village Of Lights
Price: $25 per group of up to six people
When: December 3 - December 19, 2021 (Fridays to Sundays from 3:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.)
Address: Cumberland Heritage Village Museum, 2940 Old Montreal Rd., Cumberland, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've travelled back in time at this historic village covered in over 30,000 glowing lights.
Sippin' Santa In Ottawa
Price: 💸
When: From November 30
Address: Standard Luxury Tavern, 360 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sippin' Santa is back, so it's time to make plans to drink festive cocktails with your friends.
A Country Christmas
Price: $30 per vehicle
When: December 4 - December 30, 2021
Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is a 2-kilometre drive-thru route that will take you past dazzling displays of Christmas lights.
Stanley’s Christmas Village
Price: $120 for a group of up to 6 people
When: Saturdays and Sundays in December from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., plus December 20-23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 2452 Yorks Corners Rd., Edwards, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can book a one-hour visit to this Christmas village that belongs in the North Pole. While here, you'll also get to enjoy a sleigh ride over the snow and a delicious cup of hot chocolate.
Enchanted Holiday Drive
Price: $40 per vehicle
When: December 1 - 23 (select nights)
Address: 6336 Fallowfield Rd., Stittsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: At this spectacular drive-thru event, you'll explore eight different themed areas.
Alight At Night
Price: $15 per person
When: November 26, 2021 - January 1, 2022
Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can walk around Upper Canada Village to see over one million twinkling lights.
Nan’s Parlour
Price: 💸
Address: 73 Clarence St.
Why You Need To Go: This new Christmas bar has multiple areas for you to explore and tons of tasty cocktails.
Rink Of Dreams
Price: Free
When: From December 3
Address: 110 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Rink Of Dreams is finally open again, and you don't need to pay a thing to skate here.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.