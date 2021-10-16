An Ontario Farm Is Turning Into A Magical Christmas Village With Sleigh Rides In The Snow
You can meet elves and Santa Claus this winter. 🎅
Can you hear the sleigh bells ring? This winter, an Ontario farm is turning into an enchanting Christmas village.
Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm is under 30 minutes away from Ottawa, and their holiday celebration begins on December 4.
On-site, you'll be able to explore their adorable village while sipping a cup of hot chocolate and eating maple cookies.
Then you can say hello to Santa Claus, the friendly elves, before going on a tractor-drawn sleigh ride through the snow-covered forest.
Tickets for the one-hour outdoor event are $120 for a group of up to six people, and will be available for sale soon.
Christmas Village At Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm
Price: $120 for a group of up to 6 people
When: Saturdays and Sundays in December from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., plus December 20-23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 2452 Yorks Corners Rd., Edwards, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can explore the holiday village without any crowds and buy a fresh Christmas tree for your home.
