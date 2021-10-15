This Ontario Patio Has Cozy Firepits & You Can Make Gooey S’mores With Your Friends
Enjoy the tastiest part of camping without leaving the city! 🤤
Outdoor dining season isn't over yet. So put on your sweater, as at this Ontario patio, you can roast marshmallows to make gooey s'mores with your friends.
Located in Kingston, AquaTerra lets you experience the tastiest part of camping without needing to pitch a tent.
Here, you can relax on their red Adirondack chairs next to a crackling fire and feast on campfire favourites like their s'mores platter.
The $18 tray comes with everything you need, like graham crackers, marshmallows and other tasty extras like chocolate wafers, peanut butter squares and dulce de leche.
Plus, you can indulge in a boozy hot chocolate or pumpkin pie martini while you relax under the starlight.
If you're eager to make plans to experience this patio for yourself, it's open Thursday to Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
AquaTerra
Price: S'mores platter $18
Address: 1 Johnson St., Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: Trying the s'mores platter would be a cute date night as it is an activity and meal all in one.
