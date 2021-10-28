14 Fun Things To Do In Ontario That Need To Be On Your Winter Bucket List
Time to plan your snowy day trip!
Forget about hibernation indoors once the snow arrives. Instead, here are 14 fun things to do in Ontario that need to be on your winter bucket list.
From twinkling drive-thrus sure to put you in the holiday spirit to new immersive events, there is no time to be bored. So it is time to start planning; here are some top picks on what to do next:
Hike Through A Frosty Canyon
Price: $13.72 day use pass
Address: 795086 3rd Line EHS, Shelburne, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can follow a boardwalk path through a snow-covered canyon at Mono Cliffs Provincial Park.
Drive-thru A Colourful Tunnel Of Lights
Price: $20+ per vehicle
When: November 19, 2021 - January 8th, 2022
Address: 411 Corkstown Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are tons of dazzling drive-thru holiday events to visit across the province, like the Magic Of Lights, where you can see nearly 1 million colourful lights without leaving your vehicle.
Go Snow Tubing
Price: $20+ per person
Address: 2632 Vespra Valley Rd., Minesing, ON
Why You Need To Go: At Snow Valley Ski Resort, you'll feel like a kid again as they have 13 tubing lanes where you can race your friends to the bottom.
Attend Alight At Night
Price: TBA
When: TBA
Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is Eastern Ontario's biggest outdoor light festival, where you can see over one million lights illuminate a heritage village.
Take A Fluffy Alpaca For A Walk
Price: $60+ for two people
Address: 2432 Cuddy Dr., Kerwood, ON
Why You Need To Go: At S.A.M.Y.'s Alpaca Farm, you walk some adorable alpacas along a country road.
Sip Cocktails At Miracle Toronto
Price: 💸💸
When: November 19 - December 26
Address: 875 Bloor St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This bar is sure to put you in the holiday spirit, as it is decked out in decor and has festive boozy cocktails.
Follow A Lantern Trail
Price: $34.95 per adult
When: November 18, 2021, to February 27, 2022
Address: 10215 Montrose Rd., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: At the Seasky International Light Show, you can follow a 1.2-kilometre trail to 30 giant glowing lanterns.
Go Snowshoeing
Price: $25.75 per person
Address: 223-401 Scenic Caves Rd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Here you can snowshoe across the Scenic Caves Suspension Bridge, Southern Ontario's longest suspension footbridge, for a sky-high view of the Georgian Bay.
Visit A Small Town Where Hallmark Movies Are Filmed
Price: Free
Address: Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you look forward every year to Hallmark's countdown to Christmas, you'll want to plan a road trip to Almonte. The town has the nickname 'mini Hollywood North' because so many holiday movies have been filmed there.
Hike To A Frozen Waterfall
Price: $8 per person
Address: 3292 Sixth Ave., Lincoln, ON
Why You Need To Go: Within Ball's Falls Conservation Area, you can see a frozen waterfall that will make you feel like you've entered a winter wonderland.
Ride A Mountain Coaster
Price: $17+ per ride
Address: 150 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: For an exhilarating experience, you can ride a mountain that reaches speeds up to 42 kilometres per hour.
Skate On The Iconic Rideau Canal
Price: Free
Address: Rideau Canal, Otawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can lace up your skates and glide across the 7.8 kilometres long Rideau Canal Skateway that will take you across Ottawa.
Shop At Niemi's Christmas Market
Price: $14.99+ per person
When: November 12, 2021 - December 22
Address: 18463 Highway 48, Mount Albert, ON
Why You Need To Go: At Niemi's Christmas Market, you'll be able to shop for decor and gifts and then take a romantic stroll under the forest lit with twinkling lights.
Explore The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle
Price: $39+
When: From November 20
Where: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: At this new immersive event, you can feel like you've stepped into the fantasy world of The Nutcracker.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.