Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Majorly Drop Tomorrow & It'll Be The Lowest Since February
Things are actually starting to feel reasonable again.
Ontario gas prices are set to drop to the lowest they've been since the winter on Saturday, and holding off on filling up is a must.
According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, drivers are in for a pleasant Saturday, thanks to a possible 8-cent drop bringing areas like Toronto, Niagara, Windsor, and Ottawa down to 159.9 cents per litre.
McTeague confirmed to Narcity that the last time gas prices were this low was on February 27, 2022.
So, it's been a minute, folks.
Although significant, the dip is hardly sudden following Thursday and Friday's 6-cent drop, with a potential for motorists to save a total of 20 cents in just three days.
If the trend continues, population hots spots such as the Greater Toronto Area will be in line to offer some of the cheapest in Ontario, despite previously averaging higher gas prices.
For example, Peterborough, which recorded significantly lower gas prices for weeks than the rest of the province, will sit at 166.6 after a 3-cent drop. However, the city's residents won't have much to complain about, as Sudbury, 181.6, and Thunder Bay, 168.9, remain by far the worst places to fill up in the province.
It's been a notoriously tricky summer for drivers thanks to gas prices fluctuating unusually high, which forced many to pay $2 a litre at specific points.
Thankfully, the government's recent gas tax cut on fuel has been helping bring prices down, offering hope to anyone who's been begrudgingly riding their bike since spring.