Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Way Down Tomorrow & It's Totally A Road Trip Vibe

Stock up your whips, folks.

Toronto Staff Writer
Esso gas station in Toronto.

Nothing sets up a weekend road trip vibe better than Ontario gas prices dropping significantly. Lucky for all you motorists, that is precisely what's supposed to happen on Friday.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to warn drivers not to fill up their tanks just yet due to an incoming 6-cent drop.

The decrease will bring pumps in cities such as Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, Niagara, and Windsor down to a cheerful 167.9 cents per litre, according to Gas Wizard.

If all goes according to plan, the significant dip will follow Thursday's 6-cent drop, making it, as McTeague tweeted, "a buzzin dozen."

You know things are good when the gas experts are getting riled up about it.

The shift will be a bit of a game changer for Ontario's energy market, as it will leave spots like Peterborough and Cornwall, which typically record cheaper gas, a few cents higher than most of the province.

Unfortunately, Greater Sudbury, an area that has been stuck on the pricier end of the gas spectrum for months, isn't set to record any change. However, it won't be all doom and gloom for the north as Thunder Bay will drop 2 cents to a respectable 170.9 cents per litre.

Road trips have been a notoriously expensive venture for drivers this summer, as fluctuations in gas prices have seen them pay $2 a litre way too many times.

Thankfully, the government's recent gas tax cut has been helping bring prices back down, offering hope to those who have been dying to find some secluded beaches while it's still toasty.

