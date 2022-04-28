NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario budget

Ontario's Budget For 2022 Just Dropped & Here's How It Could Save You Some Money

Gas cuts, tax cuts and more!

Toronto Staff Writer
Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy. Right; Gas station.

Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy. Right; Gas station.

Government of Ontario Announcements | Youtube,Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

The government of Ontario just dropped its budget for 2022, and some Ontarians may be able to save money on gas, childcare, taxes and more.

Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy announced the budget on Thursday. The plan relies on five pillars, including "Rebuilding Ontario's Economy, Working for Workers, Building Highways and Key Infrastructure, Keeping Costs Down, [and] A Plan to Stay Open."

According to the press release, as part of the "Working for Workers" pillar, the general minimum wage is set to rise to $15.50 per hour on October 1, 2022.

Bethlenfalvy announced that gas taxes will be cut for six months due to rising prices, in the press conference.

"We're taking steps to protect the people of Ontario from skyrocketing gas prices by cutting the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months beginning July 1, 2022," said Bethlenfalvy.

License plate renewal fees will also be removed and refunded as part of the "Keeping Costs Down" pillar for "passenger vehicles, light-duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds."

Bethlenfalvy says the combination of gas cuts and license plate sticker refunds "will help save households on average $465 in 2022."

Additionally, Tolls on Highway 418 and 412 will be cut, which means driving in Ontario will be a whole lot cheaper.

Those with children will be catching a break as child care fees are set to be lowered, and the government works "towards achieving an average of $10-a-day child care by September 2025" through "signing a $13.2 billion agreement with the federal government."

Around 1.1 million taxpayers could also be receiving a tax cut as the Ontario government proposes "an additional $300 in Personal Income Tax (PIT) relief" through "enhancing the Low-income Individuals and Families Tax Credit."

Some seniors may be able to save on their taxes as well under the "A Plan to Stay Open" pillar with the proposal of a "new refundable Ontario Seniors Care at Home Tax Credit." This would help people 70 years of age or older with "eligible home care medical expenses" to allow them the ability to "stay in their homes longer."

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...