Ontario Licence Plate Stickers Are Officially Over & Here's How You Can Get A Refund
It's about time!
Drivers in the province are facing a lot of changes on the road related to highways and fees this year.
On top of cutting transit fees for Ontarians, the province is scrapping licence plate stickers fees and is even giving drivers some money back.
As of Sunday, March 13, the Ontario government ditched the need for certain vehicles to have licence plate stickers, and they even took away the licence plate renewal fee altogether.
Here's what that means for drivers
Light-duty trucks, motorcycles, passenger vehicles, and mopeds won't get issued a licence plate sticker from ServiceOntario anymore.
According to the Ontario government website, vehicles owners of light commercial and passengers will be saving some cash, but refunds will depend on when you last renewed and how much you paid for the renewal.
Drivers in northern Ontario will save $60, while those in southern Ontario will save $120. But, if you renewed your licence stickers in both 2020 and 2021, you can be eligible for $120 or $240, respectively.
Heavy commercial vehicles and snowmobiles won't be able to cash in on this refund. Vehicles registered to a business or a company are also not eligible.
How drivers can get their money back
Ontarians will get their refunds in the form of a cheque in the mail from the government, but there are some boxes you need to check off in order to get some cash back.
If your address is up to date and you paid some licence plate sticker renewal fees between March 1, 2020, and March 12, 2022, for a moped, motorcycle, light-duty truck, or individually owned passenger vehicle, then you can qualify.
Plus, if you don't have outstanding fees, tolls, or fines then you can get a cheque between the end of March and throughout April.
If you're running a bit late and don't change your address or pay your fines until after March 7, you won't see your cheque until the summer of fall months.
However, the government also wants people to beware of scammers out there who claim to offer refunds for licence plate stickers.