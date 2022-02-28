Ontario Licence Plate Scam Is Offering People Sticker Refunds Via Text, Police Warn
Don't be fooled.
So, Ontario licence plate stickers literally just stopped being a thing, and fraudsters are already trying to screw people out of their refunds. Sigh.
Peel Regional Police are warning residents of a new text scam that aims to get people's personal information by posing as Service Ontario.
Police revealed on Sunday that they became aware of the con after a Twitter follower shared a screenshot of a suspicious text they received.
SCAM ALERT \nA Twitter follower sent us a screenshot of a text they received for a refund.\n@ServiceOntario doesn't send refunds through text\nTo see if you qualify for a licence plate sticker refund visit http://ServiceOntario.ca\u00a0 . If so, they will mail it to your home.pic.twitter.com/B2BkSkAFX6— Peel Regional Police (@Peel Regional Police) 1646009756
The phony message attempts to trick those claiming a refund on their defunct licence plate sticker by providing them with a link to a fake website.
"As you know, we have removed licence plate stickers on all vehicles, so we are giving you back $120.00 CAD," the text reads before providing a URL.
Police warn that Service Ontario does not send refunds through text, advising anyone who thinks they qualify to visit their official website.
"If so, they will mail it to your home," the warning adds.
In February, the government announced that it would issue refunds to vehicle owners who have paid sticker renewal fees since March 2020 by mailing them a cheque sometime between March and April.
However, it's worth noting that those who qualify must update their address on their driver's licence or vehicle permit by March 7, 2022, to receive the perk.
Drivers will also need to make sure that any outstanding fees, fines, or tolls are paid.
The initiative could save motorists in southern Ontario over $100 in savings by eliminating the annual $120 charge to renew the stickers.