Ontario May Reportedly Refund Your Licence Plate Sticker Renewals From The Last 2 Years
Ford could be sending you a few bucks.
If you recently renewed your Ontario licence plate stickers, chances are you were put off by the rumours that Doug Ford could be axing them.
However, you shouldn't be too upset because, according to CityNews, sources from the Ford government said those who renewed their sticker in the last two years could be getting a refund.
The province has yet to confirm the news, but the speculation comes on the heels of earlier reports this week that stickers could be getting scrapped.
If the plan does get approved, it could reportedly save motorists up to $120 a year.
However, according to ServiceOntario's licence plate stickers page, prices are likely to vary depending on region, as Northern Ontario passenger vehicles pay $60 each year.
However, according to the Toronto Star, it could cost the government over $1 billion each year thanks to the 8.5 million vehicles registered in the province.
Narcity reached out to the government for further details, but they did not provide much information on the matter.
"Our government is considering a number of options to cut costs for Ontarians," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation told Narcity in an email on Tuesday.
So, what does this mean?
Well, for the most part, the annual renewal process would stay the same, except drivers wouldn't need to pay anything.
CityNews alleges that the proposal was well-received by the cabinet, according to sources.
The most notable change besides the savings is that Ontario licence plates will no longer have a sticker on the top right-hand corner. And if that doesn't excite you, what will?