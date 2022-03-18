Halton Police Reminding Drivers Not To Make Their Own Licence Plates & The Attempts Are A Mess
Well, "A+ for effort but not allowed."
It's not every day that a police department has to remind drivers in Ontario not to make their own licence plates, but when they do, the attempts almost always leave you scratching your head.
On Friday, Halton police took to Twitter to warn motorists not to ramshackle a phony plate together to save money while sharing a photo of a recent attempt.
Please do not make your own licence plates if your old ones are missing or damaged. A+ for effort but not allowed. CMV also has several mechanical issues (flat tire, failed air loss test, overweight issues) placing it OOS. Vehicle is now un-plated awaiting a tow truck ^DBpic.twitter.com/c6mAJUFTVh— HRPS CMV Safety (@HRPS CMV Safety) 1647535119
Hey, at least they put the actual numbers on there, right? That has to count for something.
Police also revealed that the stopped vehicle wasn't just lacking in the plates department but also had a flat tire, failed an air loss test, and suffered from weight issues. Sheesh.
As a result, the vehicle was unplated and taken away by a tow truck.
Still not embarrassing enough? A Halton police spokesperson later took to the comment section to further spotlight the avoidable situation.
"Depends on vehicle but most are $59. They also come with a 5 year warranty against normal wear and tear," they wrote while responding to a question about how much it costs to replace your plates.
Also, if you're wondering, police outline the specifics of what kind of licence plate shenanigans can get you in trouble, which is pretty, darn straightforward.
"It's an offence under the HTA to alter, obscure, or deface a licence plate," they added. "This can be enforced by anyone authorized to enforce the HTA (Police Officers, Ministry of Transportation Officers, etc.)."
So, if you're about to make a cardboard cut out of your plates right now, please don't.