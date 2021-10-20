Trending Tags

Ontario Driver Charged After Doing The Absolute Worst Job Faking A Licence Plate (PHOTO)

"The vehicle was removed from the roadway."

OPP _WR | Twitter

Yet another Ontario driver is facing charges after attempting to create their own makeshift licence plate and it looks like something a toddler could have drawn.

According to OPP West Region, the incident occurred in Caledonia on Monday afternoon after officers spotted a vehicle driving around with a cardboard cutout on its trunk.


The hilariously phoney-looking cover-up featured scribbles that looked nothing like the original provincial plates.

"The appropriate charges were laid and the vehicle was removed from the roadway," an excerpt from the report reads.

However, this isn't the first time someone has failed spectacularly while trying to recreate their licence plates and one driver even used a diaper box.

