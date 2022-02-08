Ontario Will Reportedly Get Rid Of Licence Plate Stickers & You Could Save Over $100
"Our government is considering a number of options to cut costs for Ontarians."
There is a chance that Ontario drivers could save some money the next time they need to get their licence plate stickers renewed.
CTV News Toronto reports that the Ford government is thinking about removing licence plate stickers for Ontario vehicles like passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles as well as motorcycles and pick-up trucks.
If the plan does get approved, drivers could save up to $120 a year. ServiceOntario's licence plate sticker renewal page, however, states that Northern Ontario passenger vehicles pay $60 each year, so the amount motorists save could vary.
"Our government is considering a number of options to cut costs for Ontarians," a spokesperson to the Ministry of Transportation's office tells Narcity via email.
According to The Toronto Star, this proposal would reportedly cost the Ontario treasury over $1 billion each year due to the 8.5 million vehicles registered in the province.
While it'll cost a pretty penny, the Star reports that it might help the Progressive Conservative party ahead of the elections in June.
The Ford government previously announced it would be funding highways like Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass, which they hope will cut travel times for motorists during rush-hour traffic.
Until the announcement is official, drivers should be mindful of upcoming deadlines for renewals.
Ontarians who already had their licence plate sticker, driver's licence, or health card expire back in March 2020 (or is about to expire by February 28, 2022) will have until the end of this month to renew them.
