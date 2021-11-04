Ontario Is Funding So Many New Highways Including Hwy 413 & Bradford Bypass
They're investing an extra $1.6 billion over the next six years to make it all happen.
Buckle up, Ontario: Driving along the highways will soon be less of a headache.
The provincial government just dropped its 2021 fiscal review, which reveals what's in store for Ontario in the coming years. It included plans for investing in the expansion of many highways that connect Ontarians to where they want to go.
"The people of Ontario have spent too much time facing traffic, gridlock and delays," the government wrote in their fall economic statement. "The Province is investing an additional $1.6 billion over the next six years to support large bridge rehabilitation projects and advance key highway expansion projects, including the Bradford Bypass and Highway 413."
Back in August 2020, Ontario confirmed the preferred route for a brand new 400-series highway connecting Halton, Peel and York regions in order to help decongest traffic in these areas.
The new four-to-six-lane Highway 413 will go from Highway 400 in the east to the Highway 401/407 interchange area in the west. According to the Ontario government, this expansion could shave off a half-hour of travel time for motorists.
York Region and Simcoe County are also going to get a brand new 16-kilometre four-lane freeway. The new Bradford Bypass will connect highways 400 and 404 through Bradford West Gwillimbury and East Gwillimbury. The government anticipates that the bypass will save up to 35 minutes of travel time.
The Ontario government says that the construction of both Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass will bring on thousands of new jobs — 3,500 and 700 respectively.
According to the 2021 Ontario Highways Program, the province has over 580 expansion and rehab projects that are currently underway or soon to come.
