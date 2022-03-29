Editions

ontario government announcement

Ontario Is Reportedly Keeping Speed Limits At 110 km/h On Some Highways & Here's Where

These changes will apparently kick in on April 22.

Toronto Associate Editor
Highway 401 to Windsor.

Tom Samworth | Dreamstime

There could be some good news for Ontario drivers who like to zip down highways because some of the faster speed limits are reportedly here to stay.

Per The Canadian Press, the Ontario government is reportedly going to announce that speed limits of 110 km/h on six sections of some highways will stay and continue to kick it in high gear. The changes will reportedly become permanent on April 22.

These are the six sections of Ontario highways where these speed limits are reportedly expected to stay:

  1. Highway 401 from Windsor to Tilbury
  2. Highway 402 from London to Sarnia
  3. Highway 404 from Newmarket to Woodbine
  4. Highway 417 from Ottawa to the Quebec border
  5. Highway 417 from Kanata to Arnprior
  6. Queen Elizabeth Way from Hamilton to St. Catharines

Back in 2019, the provincial government upped the speed limits along these major highways as a means to reduce traffic for drivers.

On top of this, the Ford government is also reportedly expected to install 110 km/h speed limits along two other highways, at Highway 400 from MacTier to Nobel and Highway 11 from Emsdale to South River. But, these sections will be having these posted limits for a trial run only.

On March 29, Transportation minister Caroline Mulroney is expected to make an announcement at 4:15 p.m. in Tilbury, where she will be joined by Mayor of Windsor, Drew Dilkens.

This is among the several big changes that the Ontario government has announced for its highways, which drivers will eventually notice along Highway 413, the Bradford Bypass and throughout the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

Narcity reached out to the Ministry of Transportation's office but did not immediately hear back before this article was published.

