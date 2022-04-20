NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario government announcement

Ontario Plans To Build Over 40K Homes By These Subway Stops & Here's What You Need To Know

Thousands of jobs are expected to come out of its construction.

Toronto Associate Editor
Condos in North York.

Condos in North York.

John Tolkovski | Dreamstime

The Ontario government just revealed its plans to build thousands of homes by transit stops in the York Region.

On Tuesday, April 20, the Ford government announced that they will be constructing over 40,000 homes along the Yonge North Subway Extension at the planned Bridge and High Tech stations.

According to the government release, Ontario will also cut gridlock and create 19,000 new jobs in the area.

With the "transit-oriented communities" (TOCs) proceeds, the provincial government will also be setting up another transit stop at Royal Orchard which aims to give more transit options for those living in Thornhill, Markham and York Region.

Yonge North Subway Extension map drawn up in 2021.Yonge North Subway Extension map drawn up in 2021.Metrolinx

These "TOCs" at Bridge and High Tech stations will also bring on more community, commercial, and parkland spaces within walking distance of the subway stops.

"This is a leap forward towards achieving our transit vision to help bring more housing, jobs and convenient transit for the people of York Region," Infrastructure minister Kinga Surma said in the release.

With the Minister's Zoning Orders, the provincial government said it will move this process along sooner and avoid all of the "unnecessary red-tape."

The Ford administration recently announced some major changes building along Toronto's Ontario line with TOCs planned to pop up along it, including ones for the future East Harbour, Corktown, Queen-Spadina, King-Bathurst and Exhibition stations.

According to the provincial government, it will be partnering up with the City of Toronto to build about 7,000 more homes in these five communities.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

