Ontario's Highways Are Set To Get A Total Makeover To Help Fight Gridlock
Ontario announced a 30-year transit plan on Thursday.
Calling all drivers! The provincial government is now set to transform Ontario's highways to help fight gridlock over the next several years.
In an announcement on Thursday, Premier Doug Ford revealed the Connecting the GGH: A Transportation Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe, which is set to help strengthen transit over the next 30 years.
A big part of this plan is focused on building new highways and improving existing ones.
"The 2051 plan includes a road network that provides additional capacity in the most gridlocked areas, more efficient freight routes and better route alternatives," it reads.
Some big changes that drivers can expect to see leading up to 2051 include Highway 413, a new highway that will connect highways 401, 407, 410, 427 and 400. According to the government, this new highway can save 30 minutes of travel time.
On top of this, the Bradford Bypass, which will be a connection between highways 400 and 404, will also be created.
The government will also work toward widening bottleneck areas of existing highways like the 400, 401, 403 and QEW.
However, roadways aren't the only thing set to get a revamp. The government is also looking toward transforming the transit system in the GTA.
New LRT lines such as the Eglinton Crosstown and Hurontario are in the works. The government is also looking to expand the GO Rail network so that riders can see more frequent all-day 15-minute service.
Currently, the Ontario government is investing $61 billion for public transit over the next 10 years. They are also investing more than $21 billion for highway expansion and construction.
