Ontario Is Looking To Expand Even More Highways & Here's What You Need To Know
Some highways are getting a makeover.
On Thursday, the Ontario government announced its plans to continue expanding provincial highways in an effort to address the east's numerous transportation challenges.
The large-scale investment aims to accomplish several feats, including rehabilitating and expanding highways, improving transit, and supporting economic development opportunities.
According to the province's press release, the initiative will centre around achieving five simple goals:
- "Connecting people and places
- Supporting a competitive and open for business environment
- Providing more choice and convenience
- Improving safety and inclusion
- Preparing for the future."
Stand-outs from the project are the expansion of Highway 417 and the widening of Highway 17 from Arnprior to Renfrew.
The sweeping efforts aim to reduce gridlock traffic in eastern cities like Ottawa, with plans to improve ferry services and establish a task force in the mix as well.
New, bigger, and full-colour, bilingual electronic signs will also be installed at 11 locations to reduce distractions and make them easier to read in English and French.
Other forward-thinking actions under the "Connecting the East" umbrella will include:
- "Expanding high-speed internet across the region
- Assessing provincial locations for alternative fueling stations
- using the latest climate data to assess risks to infrastructure."
The government claims the overarching goal of the expansion is to ensure "individuals, families and businesses across eastern Ontario have access to safe and reliable options" within its transportation system.
"Our plan considers many new challenges including significant population growth, economic transitions, impacts of climate change, new technologies and shifting demographics," Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, said.