NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario highways

Ontario Is Looking To Expand Even More Highways & Here's What You Need To Know

Some highways are getting a makeover.

Toronto Staff Writer
King's Highway 417.

King's Highway 417.

Ken Lund | Flickr

On Thursday, the Ontario government announced its plans to continue expanding provincial highways in an effort to address the east's numerous transportation challenges.

The large-scale investment aims to accomplish several feats, including rehabilitating and expanding highways, improving transit, and supporting economic development opportunities.

According to the province's press release, the initiative will centre around achieving five simple goals:

  • "Connecting people and places
  • Supporting a competitive and open for business environment
  • Providing more choice and convenience
  • Improving safety and inclusion
  • Preparing for the future."

Stand-outs from the project are the expansion of Highway 417 and the widening of Highway 17 from Arnprior to Renfrew.

The sweeping efforts aim to reduce gridlock traffic in eastern cities like Ottawa, with plans to improve ferry services and establish a task force in the mix as well.

New, bigger, and full-colour, bilingual electronic signs will also be installed at 11 locations to reduce distractions and make them easier to read in English and French.

Other forward-thinking actions under the "Connecting the East" umbrella will include:

  • "Expanding high-speed internet across the region
  • Assessing provincial locations for alternative fueling stations
  • using the latest climate data to assess risks to infrastructure."

The government claims the overarching goal of the expansion is to ensure "individuals, families and businesses across eastern Ontario have access to safe and reliable options" within its transportation system.

"Our plan considers many new challenges including significant population growth, economic transitions, impacts of climate change, new technologies and shifting demographics," Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, said.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...