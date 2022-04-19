Ontario's GO Rail Getting 200 km Of New Tracks & Electric Trains To 'Make Travel Easier'
Travelling in the Greater Golden Horseshoe is about to get easier.
If regular trains just don't do it for you anymore, you're in luck because GO rail is set to get a whole fleet of electric trains.
According to a press release, the Ontario government has given a contract to update the GO rail network and bring "two-way, all-day service to the Greater Golden Horseshoe" area with 200 kilometres of new tracks and electric trains.
The new electric train fleet will potentially reach "speeds of 140 kilometres per hour between stations," and along with new trains, the expansion will also electrify "over 600 kilometres of track," which means speedy travel for commuters in the area is on its way.
Our government is transforming the GO rail network by bringing more frequent two-way, all-day service to the GGH! 🚉
This critical infrastructure project will create jobs and unlock economic opportunities ✔️
— Caroline Mulroney (@C_Mulroney) April 19, 2022
With the expansion, the GO rail is set to become "one of the busiest railways in North America with over 200 million annual riders by 2055," according to the Ontario government.
Metrolinx and ONxpress Transportation Partners will spearhead the project. Construction is set to begin in 2023, with riders potentially able to use some of the new services as soon as 2025 or 2026.
The GO Rail Expansion will also provide "thousands of new jobs" in the region, bringing in around 8,300 yearly jobs "in the first twelve years of construction and delivery."
Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, says the government is making "historic investments in transit, roads, bridges and highways" to keep up with the province's growth in population. Mulroney says projects like the GO Rail Expansion, Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass will "help fight gridlock, make travel easier and boost Ontario's economy."
