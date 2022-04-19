NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario transit

Ontario's GO Rail Getting 200 km Of New Tracks & Electric Trains To 'Make Travel Easier'

Travelling in the Greater Golden Horseshoe is about to get easier.

Toronto Staff Writer
GO train.

GO train.

Tom Samworth | Dreamstime

If regular trains just don't do it for you anymore, you're in luck because GO rail is set to get a whole fleet of electric trains.

According to a press release, the Ontario government has given a contract to update the GO rail network and bring "two-way, all-day service to the Greater Golden Horseshoe" area with 200 kilometres of new tracks and electric trains.

The new electric train fleet will potentially reach "speeds of 140 kilometres per hour between stations," and along with new trains, the expansion will also electrify "over 600 kilometres of track," which means speedy travel for commuters in the area is on its way.

With the expansion, the GO rail is set to become "one of the busiest railways in North America with over 200 million annual riders by 2055," according to the Ontario government.

Metrolinx and ONxpress Transportation Partners will spearhead the project. Construction is set to begin in 2023, with riders potentially able to use some of the new services as soon as 2025 or 2026.

The GO Rail Expansion will also provide "thousands of new jobs" in the region, bringing in around 8,300 yearly jobs "in the first twelve years of construction and delivery."

Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, says the government is making "historic investments in transit, roads, bridges and highways" to keep up with the province's growth in population. Mulroney says projects like the GO Rail Expansion, Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass will "help fight gridlock, make travel easier and boost Ontario's economy."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...