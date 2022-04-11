Ontario Is Looking To Bring Back Train Service Up North & Here's Where It Plans To Stop
All aboard! 🚂
Ontario is looking to get commuters on track and is bringing back a train service that will carry passengers from Toronto all the way up north.
On Sunday, April 10, the Ford government announced that it's investing $75 million to restore passenger train service to northeastern Ontario, a service that was cancelled in 2012.
This would provide Ontarians with a link between Toronto and Timmins.
Ontario also announced plans for potential additional service, including working on a preferred route connecting to Cochrane that will link passengers to the Polar Bear Express service to Moosonee.
This preferred route could have 16 stops across the province, which would offer more transit options for those looking to travel to northeastern Ontario.
These stops would include Toronto's Union Station, Langstaff, Gormley, Washago, Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, Huntsville, South River, North Bay, Temagami, Temiskaming Shores, Englehart, Kirkland Lake, Matheson, Timmins and Cochrane.
The government says service could be up and running by the mid-2020s, with rail service being offered based on seasonal travel demands.
According to the government, trains will likely run from four to seven days a week and will even offer overnight travel options for commuters.
At the moment, Ontario Northland only offers four buses each day between the 6ix and North Bay, and one to two buses daily from North Bay to Timmins and Cochrane.
